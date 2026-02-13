Waka Flocka Flame Hosting MAGA Valentine’s Day Event

Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and an event for romantically inclined conservatives has gotten itself a headliner in Waka Flocka Flame. The rapper will be hosting the first-ever “MAGA Is in the Air,” which is organized by CJ Pearson,

a rising figure in the Black conservative space.

The event is presented by the “Cruel Kids Table,” a group Pearson is a part of to bring more conservatives together. It will take place Friday (Feb. 13), in Washington, D.C., as a gathering for those supporting the Make America Great Again movement, sparked by President Donald Trump, influenced by Hip-Hop culture.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pearson wrote: “Why should young conservatives be forced to settle for partners that don’t know what a woman is, know how many genders there are, or hate our country? That’s why I’m hosting this event this Friday in Washington DC! The only way to beat the bad guys is to out-populate them!”

It’s not the first embrace of MAGA or Trump for Waka Flocka Flame. In 2024, he told patrons at one of his shows in Salt Lake City, Utah, to leave if they planned to vote for then-President Joe Biden, saying that he and the rest were “gonna party right now for T24.”

His support for Trump dates back to 2020, an about-face from 2015 when the rapper wrote “F— Donald Trump” in a post on X. He defended his stance in a post on Instagram, writing: “Big T24!!!! If you don’t like me or don’t f with me based off my view then the love was never real.”