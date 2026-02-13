Waka Flocka Flame Hosting MAGA Valentine’s Day Event
It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and an event for romantically inclined conservatives has gotten itself a headliner in Waka Flocka Flame. The rapper will be hosting the first-ever “MAGA Is in the Air,” which is organized by CJ Pearson,
a rising figure in the Black conservative space.
The event is presented by the “Cruel Kids Table,” a group Pearson is a part of to bring more conservatives together. It will take place Friday (Feb. 13), in Washington, D.C., as a gathering for those supporting the Make America Great Again movement, sparked by President Donald Trump, influenced by Hip-Hop culture.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pearson wrote: “Why should young conservatives be forced to settle for partners that don’t know what a woman is, know how many genders there are, or hate our country? That’s why I’m hosting this event this Friday in Washington DC! The only way to beat the bad guys is to out-populate them!”
It’s not the first embrace of MAGA or Trump for Waka Flocka Flame. In 2024, he told patrons at one of his shows in Salt Lake City, Utah, to leave if they planned to vote for then-President Joe Biden, saying that he and the rest were “gonna party right now for T24.”
His support for Trump dates back to 2020, an about-face from 2015 when the rapper wrote “F— Donald Trump” in a post on X. He defended his stance in a post on Instagram, writing: “Big T24!!!! If you don’t like me or don’t f with me based off my view then the love was never real.”
Notably, Waka Flocka Flame is on record for not even being registered to vote. This was confirmed by investigations from TMZ after an X user revealed a search showing his non-registration days before the 2024 presidential election.
Pearson first allegedly promoted DaBaby as a performer at the event, but DaBaby stamped that out with a denial. “Anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news,” he posted online. “Don’t take the bait!”
“Rapper DaBaby was booked to perform – but his team backed down to cancel culture,” Pearson retorted in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail. “It was unfortunate to see, but maybe he should take some notes from the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, when it comes to courage.”
