Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Waka Flocka Flame Hosting MAGA Valentine’s Day Event

Waka Flocka Flame is the headliner for a Valentine’s Day event for conservatives in Washington D.C., becoming the latest rapper in the right-wing fold.

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

T-Pain, Waka Flocka Flame, And The Ying Yang Twins Perform At The Red Rocks Ampitheatre
Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and an event for romantically inclined conservatives has gotten itself a headliner in Waka Flocka Flame. The rapper will be hosting the first-ever “MAGA Is in the Air,” which is organized by CJ Pearson,
a rising figure in the Black conservative space.

The event is presented by the “Cruel Kids Table,” a group Pearson is a part of to bring more conservatives together. It will take place Friday (Feb. 13), in Washington, D.C., as a gathering for those supporting the Make America Great Again movement, sparked by President Donald Trump, influenced by Hip-Hop culture.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pearson wrote: “Why should young conservatives be forced to settle for partners that don’t know what a woman is, know how many genders there are, or hate our country? That’s why I’m hosting this event this Friday in Washington DC! The only way to beat the bad guys is to out-populate them!”

It’s not the first embrace of MAGA or Trump for Waka Flocka Flame. In 2024, he told patrons at one of his shows in Salt Lake City, Utah, to leave if they planned to vote for then-President Joe Biden, saying that he and the rest were “gonna party right now for T24.” 

His support for Trump dates back to 2020, an about-face from 2015 when the rapper wrote “F— Donald Trump” in a post on X. He defended his stance in a post on Instagram, writing: “Big T24!!!! If you don’t like me or don’t f with me based off my view then the love was never real.”

Notably, Waka Flocka Flame is on record for not even being registered to vote. This was confirmed by investigations from TMZ after an X user revealed a search showing his non-registration days before the 2024 presidential election.

Pearson first allegedly promoted DaBaby as a performer at the event, but DaBaby stamped that out with a denial. “Anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news,” he posted online. “Don’t take the bait!”

“Rapper DaBaby was booked to perform – but his team backed down to cancel culture,” Pearson retorted in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail. “It was unfortunate to see, but maybe he should take some notes from the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, when it comes to courage.”

Related Tags

MAGA Waka Flocka

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

    The Craziest NBA Fights Of All-Time

    Cassius Life
    Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon

    Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More 'Monogamous'

    Bossip
    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Bossip

    J. Cole Hits Back With Legal Motion After Cam’ron Sues Him

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    Dallas Austin x T.I.
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio

    Comment
    Trending
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment
    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close