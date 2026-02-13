Subscribe
John Wick Gets A Video Game: Here’s What We Know

Lionsgate made the huge John Wick video game announcement at Sony's State of Play showcase, immediately sending fans into a frenzy.

Published on February 13, 2026
John Wick: Chapter 4
Source: Lionsgate / John Wick: Chapter 4

For years now, fans have been saying the John Wick movies basically feel like video games already. The non-stop action, the precise gunplay, the slick fight choreography — it all moves like someone’s holding a controller. Now, that idea is becoming a reality. During Sony’s State of Play showcase, Lionsgate officially announced a brand-new AAA John Wick video game currently in development from Saber Interactive, the studio behind several major action titles. And no, this isn’t some low-budget spinoff. This is a full-scale, cinematic experience that lets players literally step into the shoes of the Baba Yaga himself.

Before we get into the game, it’s important to understand why John Wick matters this much. The franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as a retired assassin pulled back into the criminal underworld, has become one of the most influential action series of the past decade. What started in 2014 as a revenge story about a man grieving his wife and dog evolved into a billion-dollar global franchise filled with secret assassin societies, elite killers, and unforgettable world-building. Its signature “gun-fu” combat — a mix of martial arts and tactical shooting — completely changed the standard for modern action films. Naturally, that style translates perfectly into a video game format.

The upcoming game will be a single-player, third-person action experience built specifically for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Even more exciting, Keanu Reeves is directly involved and will reprise his role, lending both his voice and likeness to the character. The project is also being developed in collaboration with franchise director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate, meaning the same creative minds behind the movies are helping shape the game. This ensures the experience won’t feel like a knockoff — it’ll feel like a real extension of the John Wick universe.

John Wick Key art and press kit image
Source: Murray Close / Lionsgate

Story-wise, the game won’t just retell the movies. Instead, it will feature an original narrative set during a specific period in John Wick’s life, expanding the timeline and diving deeper into his past. Players can expect to encounter both familiar characters and brand-new ones created specifically for the game, helping expand the franchise’s lore even further. Combat will heavily focus on the signature gun-fu fighting style, cinematic environments, intense driving sequences, and immersive storytelling designed to make you feel like you’re starring in your own John Wick film. The goal is simple: blur the line between movie and game.

As of now, the game doesn’t have an official title or release date, but the early signs already have fans hyped. With Saber Interactive leading development and the original film team involved, expectations are sky high. This isn’t just another movie tie-in — it’s shaping up to be the definitive John Wick experience. For a franchise built on precision, style, and pure adrenaline, an AAA video game feels like the natural next step. When it finally drops, players won’t just be watching John Wick handle business — they’ll be the ones pulling the trigger.

