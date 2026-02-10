Subscribe
Razer Revives Its Iconic Boomslang Gaming Mouse

Razer Is Bringing Back Its First Gaming Mouse, The Boomslang, But It’s Going To Cost You

The Boomslang was first introduced to the computer gaming world in 1999, and now it's back as Razer is celebrating nearly two decades since the company's founding in 2005.

Published on February 10, 2026
  • Razer celebrates its first gaming mouse, the Boomslang, with a 20th anniversary edition.
  • The updated Boomslang features Razer's latest sensor, wireless charging, and premium materials.
  • Collectors and enthusiasts have a chance to own a piece of gaming history at a premium price.
Razer Revives Its Iconic Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer / Boomslang

Razer is celebrating its first gaming mouse, the Boomslang, by reviving it with some modern features, but if you want to own a piece of computer gaming history with some updates, it will cost you.

The Boomslang was first introduced to the computer gaming world in 1999, and now it’s back as Razer is celebrating nearly two decades since the company’s founding in 2005.

Computer gaming aficionados and collectors, if you didn’t get your hands on the original Boomslang, now is a perfect opportunity to land the 20th anniversary edition of the gaming accessory that took the world by storm when it was first released many years ago.

The updated Boomslang will, of course, be limited, with Razer producing only 1,337 units globally, and it will be very expensive, priced at $1,337.

When it was first released, it stood out for its at-the-time-unheard-of precision and its one-of-a-kind translucent appearance, helping it quickly gain popularity among PC gamers.

The re-release will include the features that made it popular, with updated internals to ensure it can compete with today’s gaming accessories.

Per Hypebeast:

Under the hood, the 20th anniversary edition Boomslang is equipped with Razer’s Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, HyperPolling Wireless support and Gen-4 Optical Mouse Switches, bringing elite-level performance into a shape rooted in gaming history. The ambidextrous form remains faithful to the original, updated with premium materials, including PU leather button accents and nine-zone Razer Chroma RGB underglow. A Wireless Charging Dock Pro is also included, completing the setup.

What’s Inside The $1,337 Boomslang’s Box?

If you do happen to get your hands on one, you can expect these items in the box:

  • 1 Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition
  • 1 Razer Mouse Dock Pro for Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition
  • USB Type A to USB Type C Cable for Mouse Dock Pro
  • 1 set of Glass Mouse Feet

Razer is launching three separate pre-order windows for the updated Boomslang to allow everyone to get their hands on the limited gaming mouse on their website beginning February 10 at 8 AM PT for its American fans, February 11 at 8 AM SGT for its fans in Asia, and February 11 at 8 AM CET for those in Europe.

We wish you all the luck in the world.

You can see more photos below.

Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer
Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Source: Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
Source: Razer / Razer Boomslang Gaming Mouse
