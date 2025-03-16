Subscribe
Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair Now Available In Light Gray

Razer’s Award-Winning Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair Is Now Available In A Light Gray Color Option

Published on March 16, 2025
Source: Razer / Razer Iskur V2 X

While stuck in the crib during the panorama, gaming chairs became one of the hottest furniture items as everyone and their momma became “content creators,” “gamers,” and “podcasters.” Razer, one of the few companies that has been producing high-quality gaming chairs, is offering one of its popular models, the Iskur V2 X, in a new color.
Look, we’re not going to hold you, but the biggest scam on the internet has to be gaming chairs. Ninety-five percent are overpriced, poorly designed, and don’t offer gamers the comfort to endure long gaming and streaming sessions.
Razer, the legendary consumer electronics company, has delivered one of the best gaming chairs on the market with its award-winning Iskur V2 X model. It is now offering a light gray color option. Razer’s guaranteed high-quality doesn’t come cheap, the chair will cost you some coins, coming in at a reasonable $299

Here’s what you get when you hit the purchase button:

  • Core Ergonomics: Retains the integral lumbar support and high-density foam cushions from the Iskur V2, ensuring optimal posture and comfort during extended gaming sessions.
  • Adjustable Design: Features the 152-degree recline that gamers loved with the Iskur V2 and Enki Line, with adjustable 2D armrests, allowing for personalized comfort and support.
  • Breathable Materials: Upholstered with multi-layered fibers for enhanced breathability and cooling even during long hours of gaming.
  • Sleek Aesthetic: Available in a stylish light gray finish that complements any gamer’s space while providing superior comfort and support.
The new light gray color, available now, joins the other finishes, including Razer’s iconic black and green color, black leather ($350), and dark gray. Visit Razer’s website to pick up the light gray Iskur V2 X model, which will take your gaming room or man cave to the next level. Hit the gallery below for more photos.

1. Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X
Source: Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X razer,razer iskur v2 x

2. Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X
Source: Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X razer,razer iskur v2 x

3. Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X
Source: Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X razer,razer iskur v2 x

4. Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X
Source: Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X razer,razer iskur v2 x

5. Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X
Source: Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer Iskur V2 X razer,razer iskur v2 x

