J. Cole Takes To The Road For 'The Fall-Off' Car Trunk Sale

J. Cole Takes Honda Civic On The Road For ‘The Fall-Off’ Trunk Sale

Taking it back to the roots of hand-to-hand record sales, J. Cole fired up an old Honda Civic and is road-tripping across America.

Published on February 13, 2026
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole has always presented himself as a humble man of the people, as evidenced by his humble attire and relatability on wax. With his rumored final studio album, The Fall-Off, enjoying its rounds, J. Cole has taken to the road in a vintage Honda Civic to sell CDs of the new project.

The Fall-Off is J. Cole’s latest body of work. This double album was preceded by the Birthday Blizzard ’26 mixtape hosted by DJ Clue, which features more of the Fayetteville, North Carolina native’s perspectives on fatherhood, growing up in the south, and storytelling that landed more often than not.

Cole, along with his Dreamville Records cohort and manager IbIbrahim “Ib” Hamad, kicked off the trunk sale on February 7 and shared the details of the cross-country trip.

“Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!” began the post on the X platform. “Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s.”

He added, “As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers “yo you like hip hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch.”

The post ended with, “When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.”

So far, Cole has visited his home state, Atlanta, and was in Washington, D.C., specifically the campus of Howard University, before heading across the state line to Silver Spring, Md. Cole, along with Ib, is inviting fans to listen to one side of the albums and he’s been very generous with his time as he touches the people.

A quick scan of Cole’s X account revealed that he’s up in New York City, where he attended college and honed his skills as a young rapper.

Support J. Cole and get your hands on The Fall-Off by clicking that link.

Photo: Getty

