Subscribe
Close
News

King's Day: DJ J-Que Reflects On DJ Michael “5000” Watts Impact

King’s Day: DJ J-Que Reflects On DJ Michael “5000” Watts Impact On Hip-Hop

DJ J-Que spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the legend’s lasting impact on the culture.

Published on February 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ J-Que Reflects On DJ Michael “5000” Watts Impact On Hip-Hop
Source: @djmichaelwatts / Instagram

Today, we celebrate the life of legendary DJ Michael “5000” Watts.

Feb. 17 is now officially known as “King’s Day,” a day for supporters to pay their respects to the Swisha House founder and Houston icon. The celebration will take place at The Bell Tower in Houston, with attendees asked to wear black, gold, or white in honor of the late DJ.

Watts’ family released a statement following his passing, thanking fans for the continuous outpouring of love:

“We truly appreciate the love shown appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

Before King’s Day, DJ J-Que, a close friend of Watts and the new morning show host at 97.9 The Box, spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the legend’s lasting impact on the culture.

“Innovator, creator, a leader, he was always changing the game. He [Watts] was always five steps ahead of everyone. It’s like he had one of those glass balls, and he knew what was going to happen years later. He would jump on it then.”

J-Que also reflected on Watts’ contributions to Swisha House and the Houston mixtape scene:

“He started DJ’ing, mixing, and then he came up with the Swisha House. He would do those mixtapes for the Kappa beach parties.”

When asked what he wants the world to remember most about his friend, J-Que emphasized Watts’ global reach.

“How he changed the culture, not just for Houston but for the whole wide world. I’ve seen a lot of people learning more about Watts. There were quiet some people who knew Watts was big but didn’t know how big of a global brand he was until he passed.”

J-Que ended it off with how Hip-Hop can keep 5000’s legacy going:

“Seeing him mentioned at the Grammys, a lot of people say, ‘Man, I knew he was big, but I didn’t know he was that big.’ You had people all over the world who loved Watts, loved the Swisha House, loved his mixes. I just want everyone to keep that legacy going, keep buying the Swisha House merch and keep playing his mixes.”

DJ Michael “5000” Watts’ legacy in Hip-Hop is stamped in history, and Kings Day ensures his impact will never be forgotten.

Related Tags

houston houston rappers swisha house

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Russel Wilson & Ciara attend 15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    The King & Queen Of Hearts: Russell And Ciara Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine's Day

    Bossip
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Bossip
    7th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic - Day 1

    Ron Harper Takes A Shot At LeBron James' Parenting Style & Social Media Turns On Him

    Cassius Life
    2026 NBA All-Star - State Farm 3-Point Contest

    All Star Weekend: Damian Lillard's Historic 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest Blunders & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Comment
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    Trending
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
    News  |  Written By Weso

    GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close