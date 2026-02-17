Subscribe
Close
News

Donald Trump Praises Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jabs At Obama

President Donald Trump Praises Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jabs At Obama

In his typical fashion, President Donald Trump mixed glowing words for Rev. Jesse Jackson, while taking aim at President Barack Obama.

Published on February 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Williams vs. Tyson Boxing Match

President Donald Trump was connected to the late Rev. Jesse Jackson during the former business mogul’s early days in New York. Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump praised Rev. Jesse Jackson, but also used the moment to take digs at President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s passing, President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post that was largely glowing in honor of the civil rights leader.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President,” Trump began. “He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts”. He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!”

Trump added, “Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.”

The president went on to share that he provided office space for Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition organization and worked alongside the leader on several issues, including criminal justice reform, funding for HBCUs, and more.

However, the post took a turn when Trump took a major swipe at President Obama for reasons we’re unable to ascertain from the post, stating that Jackson helped propel him to the White House, claiming that there was a rift between the two.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand,” Trump said.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was 84.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

jesse jackson president barack obama president donald trump Rev. Jesse Jackson

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Russel Wilson & Ciara attend 15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    The King & Queen Of Hearts: Russell And Ciara Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine's Day

    Bossip
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Bossip
    7th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic - Day 1

    Ron Harper Takes A Shot At LeBron James' Parenting Style & Social Media Turns On Him

    Cassius Life
    2026 NBA All-Star - State Farm 3-Point Contest

    All Star Weekend: Damian Lillard's Historic 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest Blunders & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium
    7 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close