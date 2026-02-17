Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Mya’s been in the music game for almost three decades now and while she may not be as appreciated as some of her R&B peers from the late 90’s, we love ourselves some Mya in 2026 as the 45-year-old stunner continues to reminds us what OG baby making music sounds like and for that we love her.

Dropping off some new visuals to “ASAP,” the beautiful songstress pulls out the old school cord phone to spill her vocals on while seductively laying on her bed and taking us down a trip through memory lane of what going through the motions was like before social media. How has no one wifed her up yet?

Back on the rap scene, the East is in the house and for the clip to “Too Outlandish,” Dave East and Scram Jones calls on the talents of King Beamo and Un Kasa to join them in the spot where they get poured up and turn up with their peoples and get the party started. Nothing but good vibes for 2026, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, and more.

MYA – “ASAP”

DAVE EAST & SCRAM JONES FT. KING BEAMO & UN KASA – “TOO OUTLANDISH”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “HEADTAP”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CONTAGIOUS”

KODAK BLACK – “GODS PLAN”

CENTRAL CEE FT. J HUS – “SLAUGHTER”

DILLA ILLA & JIM JONES – “STEPPING OUT THE MUD”

YUNG BLEU – “FORBIDDEN FRUIT”