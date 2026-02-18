“Hey Tony”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Source: Kellogg’s / Kellogg’s

For many people growing up, breakfast in the morning often included Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, complete with the iconic Tony the Tiger on the box, making sure you got the day started “GRRR-EAT!!!” In a new partnership, Kellogg’s has enlisted the help of rapper and producer J.I.D. to create a new anthem, based on the cereal’s longtime jingle.

The new song, “HEY TONY!” is infused with the motivational Hip-Hop that J.I.D is known for, with verses that match the flavor and energy that has made Frosted Flakes a beloved fixture in homes for decades. The song is now available on all streaming music platforms.

“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine,” said J.I.D in a press statement. “So, reimagining the iconic ‘Hey Tony’ jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential.”

The new song is paired with a release of limited-edition Frosted Flakes, with the “Day Ones” box containing an illustration of Tony the Tiger with J.I.D as well as a QR code that takes people to the track on Spotify and a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and J.I.D crossword puzzle. There will also be a limited-edition release of merchandise from the collaboration, which is available at J.I.D’s website.



“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger have always stood for encouragement and belief,” said Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. in the press release.“Hip Hop is a culture built on that same energy, so teaming up with J.I.D. was a natural connection for us to bring back ‘Hey Tony’ in a way that honors helping to bring out your greatness for a new generation.”

In addition to the limited-edition merchandise, J.I.D will be on hand to perform “HEY TONY!” at the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” Bowl Game, which will be held Feb. 22. The sporting event will feature four teams playing 7×7 football, with each team receiving donations from Kellogg’s “Mission Tiger” foundation for improving their facilities and equipment.



Check out the Kellogg’s video above and listen here.

