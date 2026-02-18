Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

“Hey Tony”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

The beloved breakfast cereal Frosted Flakes is getting a new jingle from rapper J.I.D, inspired by its classic theme from the 1990s.

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
Source: Kellogg’s / Kellogg’s

For many people growing up, breakfast in the morning often included Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, complete with the iconic Tony the Tiger on the box, making sure you got the day started “GRRR-EAT!!!” In a new partnership, Kellogg’s has enlisted the help of rapper and producer J.I.D. to create a new anthem, based on the cereal’s longtime jingle.

The new song, “HEY TONY!” is infused with the motivational Hip-Hop that J.I.D is known for, with verses that match the flavor and energy that has made Frosted Flakes a beloved fixture in homes for decades. The song is now available on all streaming music platforms.

“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
Source: Kellogg’s / Kellogg’s

“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine,” said J.I.D in a press statement. “So, reimagining the iconic ‘Hey Tony’ jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential.”

The new song is paired with a release of limited-edition Frosted Flakes, with the “Day Ones” box containing an illustration of Tony the Tiger with J.I.D as well as a QR code that takes people to the track on Spotify and a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and J.I.D crossword puzzle. There will also be a limited-edition release of merchandise from the collaboration, which is available at J.I.D’s website.

“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger have always stood for encouragement and belief,” said Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. in the press release.“Hip Hop is a culture built on that same energy, so teaming up with J.I.D. was a natural connection for us to bring back ‘Hey Tony’ in a way that honors helping to bring out your greatness for a new generation.”

In addition to the limited-edition merchandise, J.I.D will be on hand to perform “HEY TONY!” at the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” Bowl Game, which will be held Feb. 22. The sporting event will feature four teams playing 7×7 football, with each team receiving donations from Kellogg’s “Mission Tiger” foundation for improving their facilities and equipment.

Check out the Kellogg’s video above and listen here.

“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
Source: Kellogg’s / Kellogg’s

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

    Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald's Meal Only Available in Canada

    Cassius Life
    75th NBA All-Star Game

    Boo-Lovin' & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

    Bossip
    Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls

    23 Moments That Prove Why Michael Jordan Is Still The Greatest Of All Time

    Cassius Life
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

    Birthday Boo'd Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

    Bossip
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close