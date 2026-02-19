Nicki Minaj Shares AI-Generated Photos With Trump

Nicki Minaj decided to celebrate President’s Day on Monday (Feb. 16) and her new friendship with President Donald Trump with new photos of the two together. She posted two pictures created with artificial intelligence via her account on X, formerly Twitter, with a simple “Happy President’s Day” caption.

The first picture shows the Pink Friday 2 artist in the driver’s seat of a luxury vehicle. Trump is in the passenger seat, bedecked in a pink leather jacket and skinny jeans with pink flower applique while sporting platinum jewelry and gesturing with the “OK” sign. Nicki Minaj is depicted wearing a pink jersey with chains around her neck, staring into the camera. The second photo shows Nicki Minaj counting a stack of money, with another stack shown on the car’s center console, as Trump is shown staring at the camera.

Nicki Minaj’s ties to the Trump administration have become stronger and more public during his second term in office. She spoke at a United Nations press event last November, addressing the issue of reported persecution of Christians in Nigeria by Muslim groups before thanking Trump for “his leadership on the global stage.”

The following month, she made a surprise appearance at the annual Turning Point USA conference, sitting down with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, about the “utmost respect” she has for Trump. At the Trump Accounts Summit held in January, she was photographed with Trump and called herself “the president’s No. 1 fan.”



Nicki Minaj has also attacked other artists supporting the Democrats and speaking out against the actions of ICE agents in Minneapolis at the Grammy Awards, calling them “soulless” and alleging they were partaking in satanic rituals. She also recently joked about bribing her fans to heavily petition senators to pass the SAVE America Act in another X post, a bill that is supported by Trump who still falsely claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

The SAVE America Act, which is backed by Republicans, requires voters in the United States to have photo identification and prove their citizenship to vote. It passed in the House of Representatives, but so far is not expected to pass in the Senate.