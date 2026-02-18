Subscribe
Stephen Colbert Calls BS On CBS Canceling James Talarico Interview

Stephen Colbert Calls BS On CBS’s Reasoning For Canceling James Talarico Interview

Shout out to the late-night comedians still fighting the good fight on behalf of the American people...

Published on February 18, 2026
US-POLITICS-RIGHTS-AWARD
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Six months after having Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled off the air for political reasons, the Trump administration once again showed its alleged authoritarian hand. The seemingly used their sway to censor an interview on the Trump-friendly channel CBS when it threatened the channel with legal action if they aired an interview with Texas democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

While the segment never made it on air, word of CBS kowtowing to the Trump administration lit social media on fire. The interview went up on YouTube was viewed online more than 6 million times, as Americans continue to defy this authoritarian regime any which way they can. While lawyers for CBS argue that they were simply following the “equal-time” rule that would let Talarico’s primary opponent, the beloved Rep. Jasmine Crocket, get her own interview on the show, Colbert called bullish*t on that reasoning and let off a full clip on CBS for coddling the man-child in the White House.

After pointing out that said rule doesn’t legally apply to talk shows and that it was never enforced on any talk show for decades, dating back to the 1960s, Colbert went scorched earth on his network for groveling to Trump and his administration and for trying to justify it in the manner that they did.

“Without ever talking to me, the corporation put out this press release, this statement. This is a surprisingly small piece of paper considering how many butts it’s trying to cover,” Colbert said.

After explaining that he’s interviewed Jasmine Crockett twice without a problem in the past, Colbert revealed he wasn’t allowed to show her picture to the audience without including her opponents. Colbert decided to show a picture of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein instead, much to the delight of the crowd. Well played, sir.

After pointing out that CBS knew “that every word of my script last night was approved by CBS’s lawyers, who, for the record, approve every script that goes on the air,” Colbert added that even his monologue addressing the issue at hand had to be ran through the proper channels.

“I got called backstage to get more notes from these lawyers, something that had never ever happened before, and they told us the language they wanted me to use to describe that equal-time exception, and I used that language. So, I don’t know what this is about,” he said.

We know what this is about, but unfortunately, not enough people are taking notice. With only a few more months before the show is canceled in May, you can expect Mr. Colbert to continue to take it to the Trump regime as he continues to fight for our freedom of speech.

Check out the entire segment below, and let us know your thoughts about the situation in the comments section.

