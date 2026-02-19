Subscribe
Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Rising rapper Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away, according to sources.

Published on February 19, 2026
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The Florida artist was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 11:23 a.m. following an evaluation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. There has not been an official cause of death announced at this time.

The news comes just days after the release of his latest single, “Out Of Town Bae,” a record that had already begun gaining some traction among his fan base. Mobile, Alabama rapper NoCap had even hinted at appearing on a potential remix, making the sudden loss even more difficult for supporters and collaborators to process.

Shortly after news of Poppa’s untimely passing surfaced, NoCap shared a heartfelt message to his friend, “Hopefully we can talk about it when I get there like we always do, love you, Ms. Barbara Grandson.”

Frequent collaborator, Toosi also posted his message to Lil Poppa:

“My heart broke today, vamp, every time I asked was you good you said yea brudda. You was one of my only real friends in this sh*t bro we came in this together. Last week I called you and you know what we had planned man, the fans would’ve loved it bro! I send my love and prayers to yours man. Vamp 4 Live rest up, Lil Poppa.”

Lil Poppa signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label in April 2022 and released more than eight projects during his time with the imprint, steadily building a loyal fan base. 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lil Poppa’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

