Subscribe
Close
News

Spike Lee Gets Candid On ‘Ryan Cameron Uncensored’

Spike Lee discussed his filmmaking process, the connection to HBCUs, and much more for the special event in Atlanta.

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"School Daze" 38th Anniversary Screening

Spike Lee was in Atlanta and stopped by Ryan Cameron Uncensored, showing up as he always does with pure Brooklyn energy and swagger. In the chat with Ryan Cameron, Spike Lee discussed his filmmaking process, the double-dolly shot that Bad Bunny employed at Super Bowl LX, and more.

Spike Lee opened up his time on the set to reveal he is a “Grady Baby,” a child born at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Lee’s ties to Atlanta extend beyond being a Grady Baby, revealing that when he attended Morehouse College as an undergrad, he also dabbled in radio work.

The famed director shared details about his time working on the classic HBCU send-up, School Daze, after Big Ray asked about its development and filming at his alma mater.

Lee explained that some of the issues he had in completing the film came from Morehouse’s president at the time and that he completed shooting across various campuses in the region, including Morris Brown College and Clark-Atlanta University.

Further along in the interview, Cameron asked Lee about the moment when Bad Bunny used the double-dolly shot near the end of his Super Bowl Halftime Show set, explaining to the hosts that he didn’t even see the shot because of all the commotion on the field. However, Lee’s son pointed out the homage, and Lee’s response was nothing short of gracious.

The director also praised the innovation of young directors who followed in his footsteps with an easier point of entry than it was during his rise in the industry. Lee also offered a brief but sharp critique of the use of AI in filmmaking and the reliance on technology.

Check out the full Spike Lee interview with Ryan Cameron Uncensored below.

Salute to the Majic ATL team.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

atlanta ryan cameron Spike Lee

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Galentine's Day Party asset

    Sisterhood, Self-Love & Swoons: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gal Pals Who Painted The Town Red On Galentine’s Day 2026

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets

    Kevin Durant Breaks Silence On Burner Allegations & The Roasting Continues

    Cassius Life
    Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Atlanta, GA

    Fanstasia Slams 'Donor' Dad For Claiming Her Husband Stole Money From Her, Posts His Mugshot & Criminal History

    Bossip
    The 2026 NBA All-Star Game

    Spike Lee Explains His Pro-Palestine Outfit At All-Star Game With First Ever Israeli-Born Player

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment
    Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close