Democrats To Skip President Trump's State Of The Union Address

Some Democrats To Protest President Trump’s State Of The Union Address

Around a dozen Democratic Party members intend to protest President Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address.

Published on February 19, 2026
Trump addresses a joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump will address the nation next week for the State Of The Union, typically one of the most anticipated moments during a president’s tenure. However, several Democratic Party members are pledging to protest the State Of The Union and hosting a countering event of their own.

A handful of Democratic Party members from both chambers of Congress are aligning to attend a rally at the National Mall instead of attending the address. The rally, “People’s State of the Union,” is organized by MoveOn and MeidasTouch, and will take place on Tuesday, February 24 at 8:30 PM local time.

From MoveOn:

MeidasTouch, MoveOn Civic Action, and coalition partners will host the “People’s State of the Union” on February 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET, a rally counterprogramming President Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.

The lineup includes Senators Markey, Merkley, Murphy, Smith, Van Hollen, Reps. Ansari, Balint, Casar, Jayapal, Ramirez, Watson Coleman, and other soon-to-be announced elected officials, leaders, and advocates. Along with hosts Katie Phang and Joy Reid, Democratic lawmakers will be joined on stage by the everyday Americans most impacted by Trump’s dangerous agenda.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a press statement in response to MoveOn’s release:

It’s not a surprise that they refuse to celebrate and honor the Americans who have benefited from the common-sense policies Republicans have governed with.

The partisan division between Republicans and Democrats has widened in recent months due to the aggressive immigration policies pushed by President Trump, economic uncertainty, and potshots taken by congressional members from both sides of the aisle.

The State Of The Union will air across all major networks and cable news outlets on February 24. Hip-Hop Wired will return with its own analysis of the address, including any public responses.

