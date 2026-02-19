DJ Khaled Flexes Weight Loss In New Video: “You See My Neck Now”

Subscribe
DJ Khaled Shows Off Weight Loss: “You See My Neck Now"

DJ Khaled showed off his noticeable weight loss in recent social media videos.

Published on February 19, 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

Ever since his social media rise, fueled by Snapchat a decade ago, DJ Khaled has documented his journey to get in shape.

He’s posted countless videos of himself on gym equipment as his weight was fluctuating, but now it appears he’s hit his stride.

In a recent video posted on social media, Khaled mentioned his newly released Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” and showed off his noticeably slimmed-down side profile. He even grabbed at his shirt to show how loose it’d become.

“Look, call me Slim Jim. This is a 3X, yes, I used to wear a 3X,” he said. “Now it looks like I wear a 2X now or a 1X, I’ll figure that out later.”

In another clip, he’s pulling at that same now-oversized t-shirt before taking it off and showing that he can now see the muscles in his neck and shoulders.

“I ain’t never had that,” he says while flexing. “You see my neck now. You can see everything is coming in.”

“I want it off, and it’s coming off,” he ends the video, signaling that his health journey is just beginning.

He showed off a side-by-side photo of his transformation on Instagram with the caption, “You either win with us, or you watch us win. I’m just getting started, love is the only way !”

According to People, Khaled’s been losing weight thanks to a more active lifestyle.

“I’m about to show up to greatness,” he said in another clip. “And once you show up, you gotta put in that work. It’s 10-15,000 steps a day, just like I said. I’ve been doing 15-20 a day, but as long as you get to 10-15, you’re starting off your day incredibly. And everything after that is a bonus. Remember that!”

Khaled’s weight loss comes just weeks after he was featured in a Super Bowl ad for the GLP-1 weight-loss medication Wegovy, promoting its new pill.

The 90-second ad also features Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, John C. Reilly, Danielle Brooks, and Ana Gasteyer.

It begins with Thompson standing atop a water tower, mentioning the pill, while Khaled shouts up to him from the ground, “So adults with obesity can lose weight and keep it off along with diet and exercise!”

Then Skee-Lo’s 1995 classic “I Wish” blares in the background as different stars dream up scenarios they wish a pill would help them accomplish. Khaled’s segment features him in an animal-print singlet, wishing for a pill that would make him a pro wrestler.

See social media’s reaction to Khaled showing off his weight loss below.

DJ Khaled Flexes Weight Loss In New Video: “You See My Neck Now” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

