Music

Gunna ft. Wizkid “Forever Be Mine,” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.26

Gunna ft. Wizkid “Forever Be Mine,” Yung Miami “News Flash” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.26

Gunna and Wizkid perform for the ladies and Young Miami builds herself back up. Today's Daily Visuals...

Published on February 23, 2026
Gunna New York Fashion Week NYFW
Source: Gunna / Instagram

It’s been a few years since Gunna sprung himself from prison by accepting a plea deal and in the process alienating much of his fans (and his rap mentor) as they immediately labeled him a snitch. Still, the man hasn’t stopped doing his thing and while some of his day-one’s have remained by his side, others still give him the side-eye while bopping their heads to his new material.

Continuing to piss off his haters and former mentor, Gunna comes through with some new visuals to the Wizkid assisted “Forever Be Mine” in which Gunna and Wiz perform at a fancy and private soiree where they woo the attractive women in attendance and show they what life can be like when you messing with some rap stars.

Speaking of life when messing with rap stars, Yung Miami seems to be ready for life after Diddy and for her clip to “News Flash, Miami finds herself back in the trenches following the events of the Diddy trial before balling outta control as she gets back to her glamorous lifestyle.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DaBaby, Hit-Boy and more.

GUNNA FT. WIZKID – “FOREVER BE MINE”

YUNG MIAMI – “NEWS FLASH”

DABABY – “MEDIA DAY FREESTYLE”

HIT-BOY – “BLOCK PARTY”

YOUNG CHRIS & MADEINTYO – “FINE WINE & STEAK”

42 DUGG FT. SKILLA BABY – “THICK ONE”

TIANA MAJOR9 – “DESIRE.”

THUNDERCAT FT. MAC MILLER – “SHE KNOWS TOO MUCH”

BINO RIDEAUX FT. RICH THE KID – “HOP OUT”

