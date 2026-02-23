Subscribe
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At BAFTA Film Awards

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

If it were up to us, 'Sinners' would've taken home every single one of those 13 awards it was nominated for, but we're low-key biased...

Published on February 23, 2026
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall
Source: Variety / Getty

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was arguably the best original film of 2025 and while fans debate whether a sequel or prequel is in order, the film continues to make history going into 2026.

According to Deadline, Sinners absolutely cleaned up at the BAFTA Film Awards by becoming the most decorated film by a Black director in the awards ceremony’s 77-year history. That’s impressive. Taking home three bronze masks for Best Supporting Actor (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), and, of course, Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Coogler beat out Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave, which took home two awards in 2014 to become the new top Black director as far as the BAFTA committee is concerned.

Per Deadline:

Collecting his screenplay award, Coogler said: “I come from a community that loves me. They made me believe that I could do this, that I could be a writer. And it was amazing to be accepted into the community of film actors, the community of Los Angeles.

He continued: “For all the writers out there, when y’all look at that blank page, think of who you love, think of anybody who you’ve seen in pain that you identify with and wish they felt better and let that love motivate you. I’ll be forever grateful for this, thank you all.”

No sir, thank you for Sinners, Black Panther, and Fruitvale Station. All classics as far as we’re concerned.

What do y’all think about Sinners taking home all kinds of awards? Should a sequel or prequel be on the menu? Sound off in the comments section below.

