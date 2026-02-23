First Trailer For Aleshea Harris’ Film Adaptation of Her Award-Winning Stage Play ‘Is God Is’ Teases Bold Revenge Tale

The first trailer for Is God Is, the film adaptation of Harris' groundbreaking stage play of the same name, features big Hollywood players like Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, and Sterling K. Brown.

Amazon MGM Studios / Orion Pictures

Playwright Aleshea Harris’ directorial debut will be a tale of sweet revenge, and it’s boasting some serious star power.

The first trailer for Is God Is, the film adaptation of Harris’ groundbreaking stage play of the same name, features big Hollywood players like Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, and Sterling K. Brown.

Like the award-winning play, the film follows two sisters, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who embark on a quest for revenge after their mother, portrayed by Fox, as well as themselves, endured physical and mental abuse at the hands of their abusive father, played by Brown.

Aleshea Harris Reveals How Is God Is Cast Came Together

Speaking exclusively with Essence about the upcoming film slated to arrive in theaters on May 15, Harris shared how she was able to lure all of those big names.

“I knew Kara from a reading I had done. So we started narrowing things down and got down to Kara and Mallori because they had tremendous chemistry,” Harris told Essence. “They were able to just really work off of each other beautifully, and they were able to play a lot of nuance, which I needed for the twins. And I was thinking that it would be a good idea to surround these two breakout younger actresses with people who we might have more knowledge of, who’ve been in the game a little bit longer. And so we just approached folks, gave them the script, gave them my vision. Sometimes I would have a conversation with them and they got on board. Luckily for me, well for all of us, they were enthusiastic about the project.”

Actress Tessa Thompason also serves as a producer on Is God Is, and it looks like this film might definitely spark up plenty of conversations when it arrives in theaters.