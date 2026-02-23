Subscribe
Close
Movies

'Is God Is' First Trailer Teases A Bold Tale of Revenge

First Trailer For Aleshea Harris’ Film Adaptation of Her Award-Winning Stage Play ‘Is God Is’ Teases Bold Revenge Tale

The film follows two sisters, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who embark on a quest for revenge after ennduring physical and mental abuse at the hands of their abusive father.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The first trailer for Is God Is, the film adaptation of Harris' groundbreaking stage play of the same name, features big Hollywood players like Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, and Sterling K. Brown.
'Is God Is' First Trailer Teases A Bold Tale of Revenge
Amazon MGM Studios / Orion Pictures

Playwright Aleshea Harris’ directorial debut will be a tale of sweet revenge, and it’s boasting some serious star power.

The first trailer for Is God Is, the film adaptation of Harris’ groundbreaking stage play of the same name, features big Hollywood players like Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, and Sterling K. Brown.

Like the award-winning play, the film follows two sisters, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who embark on a quest for revenge after their mother, portrayed by Fox, as well as themselves, endured physical and mental abuse at the hands of their abusive father, played by Brown.

Aleshea Harris Reveals How Is God Is Cast Came Together

Speaking exclusively with Essence about the upcoming film slated to arrive in theaters on May 15, Harris shared how she was able to lure all of those big names.

“I knew Kara from a reading I had done. So we started narrowing things down and got down to Kara and Mallori because they had tremendous chemistry,” Harris told Essence. “They were able to just really work off of each other beautifully, and they were able to play a lot of nuance, which I needed for the twins. And I was thinking that it would be a good idea to surround these two breakout younger actresses with people who we might have more knowledge of, who’ve been in the game a little bit longer. And so we just approached folks, gave them the script, gave them my vision. Sometimes I would have a conversation with them and they got on board. Luckily for me, well for all of us, they were enthusiastic about the project.”

Actress Tessa Thompason also serves as a producer on Is God Is, and it looks like this film might definitely spark up plenty of conversations when it arrives in theaters.

Related Tags

janelle monae movies Sterling K. Brown Vivica Fox

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    BAFTAs Backlash: BBC Apologizes For Airing N-Word Outburst Despite Tape Delay, Delroy Lindo Makes A Statement As More Celebs Call Out 'Unacceptable' Situation

    Bossip
    Tyla x Yung Miami

    No Shade, All Tea? Fans Suspect Tyla Trolled Yung Miami Track Despite Dispute Over 'Chanel'

    Bossip
    New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals

    Vikings' Rondale Moore Dies After Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

    Cassius Life
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Unretire After Mike Tyson Fight, Social Media Swears He's Broke

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Comment
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    “Hey Tony!”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Comment
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
    9 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close