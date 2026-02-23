Weird Flex: Nicki Minaj Catches Slander After Sharing Trump-Signed Bible

Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Catches Slander After Sharing Trump-Signed Bible

Nicki Minaj shared a photo of a Bible signed by President Donald Trump, prompting a wave of backlash over the “sacriligeous” gift.

Published on February 23, 2026
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

In recent months, the rapper Nicki Minaj has been a more vocal and prominent ally of President Donald Trump. On Sunday (February 22), she took to social media to share an example of that friendship as she posted a photo of a Bible signed by Trump in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

The post, seen by over 26 million of her followers on the platform, simply stated, “One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life.” The “God Bless The USA” Bible is one that has been available since 2024, branded with Trump’s name. The standard edition is sold for $59.99, while one with Trump’s signature goes for $1,000.

The “God Bless The USA” Bible includes The Bill of Rights, The Declaration of Independence, The Pledge of Allegiance and a verse from Trump supporter Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless The USA. It also includes the Constitution – but with the 11th through 27th Amendments missing. The absence of those key amendments was noticed by teachers when Oklahoma’s State Superintendent Ryan Waters mandated that the Bibles be placed in all schools.

While other Trump supporters online celebrated Nicki Minaj sharing the photo, others took time to point out Trump’s less-than-holy perspective, remarking on his “2 Corinthians” gaffe several years ago. Some called Nicki Minaj’s post and the existence of the Bible “sacriligeous.” 

Other social media account users took another route, noting how Trump’s signature on the Bible looked similar to his signature found in several instances throughout the released files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was a well known financier who was convicted of sex trafficking, and died while in federal custody in 2019. Trump has denied knowing Epstein as more than an acquaintance, but he is reportedly mentioned thousands of times within files not yet released by the Department of Justice.

