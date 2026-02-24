Subscribe
Mexican Cartel Boss “El Mencho” Taken Out After Authorities Followed His “Lover” To His Hideout

That actually sounds about right...

Published on February 24, 2026
MEXICO-CRIME-DRUG TRAFFIKING-OPERATION-AFTERMATH
Source: YURI CORTEZ / Getty

Mexico is currently in a state of chaos as cartel gunmen have run amok on the streets of “The Land of Enchantment” following the death of Mexican drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. El Mencho was taken out by Mexican special forces on Sunday (Feb. 22).

After years of building his empire, following the downfall of El Chapo, El Mencho was finally tracked down by authorities. Interestingly enough, it was his own love life that proved to be his downfall, as authorities used his lover to find his whereabouts. According to the Guardian, Mexican authorities decided to track his lover to his safe house in Tapalpa, where special forces attempted to arrest the drug lord, but naturally were met with resistance as his security detail opened fire on Mexican authorities. The gunfire was so intense that a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing before El Mencho tried to make a run for it.

The Guardian reports:

Fighting continued as El Mencho fled the cabin into a nearby forest, where he was wounded and captured. He died while being transferred for medical treatment in Mexico City.

Aside from El Mencho, seven of his men were killed in the firefight, while two soldiers were wounded. Rifles and grenade launchers were seized.

The operation immediately set off a wave of violence across Mexico, with cartel gunmen blocking almost 100 major roads, torching vehicles and lashing out at security forces, especially in the states of Jalisco and Michoacán.

Who knew his men loved him so much?

In the aftermath of that violence, security minister Omar García Harfuch confirmed that 25 members of the national guard were killed, 14 others were wounded, and 34 gunmen were taken out by authorities.

As of Monday, authorities have stated that all cartel blockades have been removed, and according to Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, “Mexico is at peace, calm, and we are working in all the states.”

That really was a wild scene though.

Now that El Chapo and El Mencho are out of the picture one can only wonder who’ll be the next “El” to take over the drug trade South of the border.

