Ice Spice & John Turturro Star In H&M's New Campaign

Ice Spice & John Turturro Star In H&M's New Campaign

We personally would've gone with Cardi B but hey, that's just us....

Published on February 24, 2026
H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

Ice Spice may not be the mega superstar she was just a few years ago, but the woman is still doing her thing. The Bronx rapper is part of H&M’s new campaign celebrating native New Yorkers. (Eat your hearts out, transplants!)

According to Variety, Ice Spice will be joining the likes of actor John Turturro, models Paloma Elsesser and Kai Schreiber, and content creator Kareem Rahma in H&M’s new campaign aimed at New Yorkers who were born and raised in the city that never sleeps. H&M’s new series also aims to highlight various cities and their individual fashion influences and energies. Ice Spice and company will be featured in H&M’s New York installment, and truth be told, we’re not mad at it one bit.

H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

The “Munch” rapper seems happy to be a part of the new campaign and has no problem celebrating her “NUEVAYoL” heritage for all to see. “One of the best things about New York is the style. You get inspired every day by the unique characters you see out and about. No doubt my style – and the way I express myself – has been shaped by the city,” said Ice Spice in a press statement.

Per Variety:

The campaign imagery highlights a broad range of wardrobe staples and statement pieces available now on H&M’s site. Ice Spice appears in an oversized printed mesh T-shirt paired with barrel regular waist jeans, while Turturro is styled in a denim trucker jacket layered under a sweeping atelier coat. Fashion fixture Lynn Yaeger brings her signature maximalism to a balloon midi skirt teamed with a denim trucker jacket and Mary Jane flats, and Paloma Elsesser models pared-back basics including fitted tees and barrel jeans.

We’re actually looking forward to seeing who H&M recruits for their city series as the campaign expands outside of New York.

Check out Ice Spice and company rep for NYC below, and let us know your thoughts about H&M’s new campaign in the comments section.

H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

Ice Spice

