Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Over the weekend Baby Keem had the inter-streets talking with the release of his sophomore album Casino, and while heads were mainly focused on his Kendrick Lamar featured cut “Good Flirts,” the album did have some other hitters and Keem is looking to highlight one of them.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Birds & The Bees,” Baby Keem shows just how bad things can get for men in toxic relationships as he gets paws put on him by one of his kittens after accidentally mentioning another woman’s name. Some pretty funny stuff here.

Back on the block, YoungBoy Never Broke Again one again decides to leave the comfort of his home and for his clip to “Another Episode,” YB hits the block with his peoples and leaves bodies piled up behind him as he reminds y’all that he ain’t the one to play with if you see him out in the wild. Message received.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mavado, DJ Mac and Crashdummy, Rich Rhymer and Dave East, and more.

BABY KEEM – “BIRDS & THE BEES”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “ANOTHER EPISODE”

MAVADO, DJ MAC & CRASHDUMMY – “BAD & BBC RICH”

RICH RHYMER FT. DAVE EAST – “DEAD N GONE”

VYBZ KARTEL & SHENSEEA – “PANIC”

SEXXY RED & KEY GLOCK – “HANG WIT A BAD BITCH”

TINK & G HERBO – “GANG”

G. DEP – “IT’S BACKWARDS”