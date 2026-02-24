Subscribe
Close
News

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

Rest in powerful peace to a Shaolin legend.

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Oliver “Power” Grant, an instrumental figure in the rise of Wu-Tang Clan from local Staten Island rappers to international Hip-Hop superstars, has passed away.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!,” wrote Method Man on Instagram as a caption to a photo of him and Power.

If you check the liner notes of all your classic Wu-Tang Clan albums, “Power” was listed as an executive producer. The mythology is that Power was childhood friends with RZA’s older brother, Divine. So when the Abbot decided to bring together a group of talented lyricists like Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon and Ghosftace Killah to bumrush the music industry under the Wu-Tang Clan banner, Grant was on board as an early financial backer.

While Power never craved the spotlight, his behind-the-scenes hustle was paramount. He is the founder of Wu-Wear, the streetwear clothing brand co-signed by the WTC that enjoyed immense success during the Wu’s initial run — at one point it boasted four brick and mortar stores in the United States and pieces could be purchased in Macy’s. In the following years, it remained a reputable (though heavily bootlegged) brand and in 2008, Power switched its name to Wu-Tang Brand. But Wu-Wear would relaunch in 2017, with Live Nation, to serve as Wu-Tang Clan’s official merchandise.

Power also saw success as an actor. He starred as “Rich Bower” in 1999’s Black and White and was first seen on the big screen as “Knowledge” in Hype Williams’ Belly.

At the time of this report, no cause of death has been shared. Rest in powerful peace Oliver “Power” Grant.

This story is developing.

Related Tags

wu-tang clan

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury

    Rest In Peace: 2-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Killed At Age 43 In Atlanta-Area Car Accident

    Bossip
    50 Cent x King Harris x Tiny Harris

    Grand Tussle! 50 Cent Goes Low Trolling Tiny, King Harris Takes It To Hell: 'Your Mama Dead AF! Go Dig Her Up!'

    Bossip

    Teddy Riley Apologizes After Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

    Cassius Life
    031915 Amherst, NH) Donald Trump, possible presidential candidate in 2016, gives the thumbs up as he is introduced at a private house party in Amherst, NH (Thursday,March 19, 2015). Staff Photo by Nancy Lane

    Who Is John Barron? Internet Sleuths Think Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using Fake Name

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    “Hey Tony!”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
    9 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

    Comment
    F1 Grand Prix of Miami
    16 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using “John Barron” Pseudonym

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close