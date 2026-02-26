Subscribe
Close
News

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

J. Cole Says “He Doesn’t Know” When Asked About New Drake Album

Yeah, that sounds like a "No" to us, b...

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

The last time that J. Cole and Drake collaborated on a track it inadvertently led to Kendrick Lamar systematically dismantling the 6 God’s career and popularity. It also left Cole’s relationship with the King of the North on somewhat shaky grounds.

While the North Carolina artist was out promoting his latest (and final?) album, The Fall-Off, he was asked whether or not he’d be collaborating with Drizzy on his upcoming album Iceman. His response to the question seemed to sound about right, as the two men haven’t exactly been on the same page since Kung Fu Kenny went on a rampage in 2024.

While Cole was making a stop near Marathon Burger in LA and signing autographs for the fans in attendance, a reporter for @Bars caught up with the Grammy Award-winning rapper and quickly asked him: “Cole, can we expect you on Iceman?” After repeating the question Cole bluntly responded, “I don’t know about that.”

Cole’s response seemed more like a “No” as opposed to a “probably.”

This shouldn’t be surprising as it was rumored that Drake used a burner account on social media to take a jab at J. Cole’s relationship with Jay-Z following his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

After that little incident blew up on social media, everyone knew that the relationship between Drizzy and Cole would never be the same, and from the looks of it, it’s not.

Still, you never know what the future holds. There may still be hope that Cole finds his way onto Drake’s Iceman album, but from the looks of it, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

What do y’all think? Will J. Cole find his way onto Drake’s new album or nah? Sound off in the comments section below.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVKjI1tETZr

Related Tags

drake J. Cole

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 in London

    Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly 'Disgusted And Repulsed' Over BAFTAs Incident That Made His Parents 'Break Down In Tears'

    Bossip
    Mardi Gras baddies Vol 2

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

    Bossip

    A Casket, Playboy Bunnies & American Flags: Dig Into Supreme's Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

    Cassius Life
    94th Annual 2022 Oscar's Awards

    7 Of The Biggest Award Show Blunders Of All Time

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close