Fat Joe, DJ Khaled Connect On Rewind It 10 Greyaway Shampoo

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Connect For Rewind It 10’s Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo

The Rewind It 10 brand is all about taking the grays away, and DJ Khaled and Fat Joe partnered for a new product.

Published on February 26, 2026
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are embarking on a new partnership aimed at getting some years back via the “Lean Back” rapper’s Rewind It 10 brand. Joey Crillz and the We The Best honcho are pushing Rewind It 10’s Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo.

Rewind It 10, co-founded by Fat Joe, Carolyn Aronson, and Jeff Aronson, is designed to bring hair color back to one’s desired look by targeting gray hair at the roots. DJ Khaled is one of the brand’s top ambassadors, and his face adorns the box of the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo drop.

On Rewind It 10’s website, the product page goes into the finer details.

From the product page on the brand’s website:

A progressive color-enhancing shampoo that cleanses while gradually blending your natural dark color while you wash. Each use helps reduce the look of greys and keeps your natural dark shade appearing richer and more even over time.

In a press release statment, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Ms. Aronson all shared their thoughts on the new product.

“I call this progressive – take your time and Rewind the time,” Khaled said.

“I really believe this shampoo has the potential to disrupt the men’s hair coloring market,” Fat Joe added. “There’s no other product like this available with our powerful formula.”

“DJ Khaled’s Beard Color in Real Black remains our #1 best-selling SKU. His constant support, his iconic presence, and his genuine love for the formula have made this partnership incredibly powerful for our brand,” Carolyn Aronson shared. “As we introduce our new Progressive Greyaway Shampoo for Black Dye, there was truly no other choice to lead this launch. He uses it personally to maintain his color, and that authenticity makes this partnership powerful and real.

Via an Instagram post, the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo is currently available online and can also be found at CVS.

Photo: Rewind It 10

