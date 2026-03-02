Subscribe
Close
News

Marathon Burger Opening In Long Beach Marred By Gunfire

Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues to live on even in the midst of violence...

Published on March 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-MUSIC-RAP-SHOOTING
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

This past weekend Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger held a grand opening event for their new location in Long Beach, CA. But unfortunately, the joyous day turned tragic when a shooting occurred not too far from the establishment.

According to TMZ, the incident went down around 3:30 pm in downtown Long Beach and while details are scarce, witnesses recorded police officers carrying a man into the back of a squad car. Whether it was the victim or the suspect remains unknown as of press time, but luckily for everyone in the area the incident didn’t turn into a mass shooting as has become the norm in the United States.

Per TMZ:

Snoop Dogg and YG attended the event, but were gone long before the shooting began.

Nipsey’s brother — Blacc Sam — attended the opening of the new spot in downtown Long Beach … the end of a long weekend for him and his family.

On Saturday, he, Nipsey’s former partner Lauren London and several of the late rapper’s close friends gathered together while an intersection in L.A. was renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

Hopefully things are kept peaceful when Marathon Burger opens up it’s New York location in Times Square. Just sayin.’

Related Tags

nipsey hussle

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, After Party, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019

    Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms 'Spider-Man' Spouses

    Bossip
    57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

    Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette's Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

    Cassius Life
    Damaged Victorian stone cross in Highgate Cemetery with danger unsafe keep away sign rapped around it. The Cemetery is one of London's magnificent seven graveyards and is now a unique urban wild area

    So Sad: Maryland Lawmakers Investigate Burial Site Of More Than 200 Black Boys At State-Run Home 'Similar To A Plantation'

    Bossip
    Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"

    The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Surprise Hype Leads To Mall Shootings & Confused Sneakerheads

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over “Operation Epic Fury”

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Four Shot During Memorial Service For Lil Poppa

    Comment
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close