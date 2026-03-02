Subscribe
Kimora Lee Simmons Dropping Simmons From Her Name

Kimora Lee Simmons To Drop Both of Her Exes’ Last Names

The reasoning behind the name change is the "consolidation of records and names used in different documents."

Published on March 2, 2026
  TMZ reports the reasoning behind the name change is the "consolidation of records and names used in different documents."
  She was originally born Kimora Lee Perkins in St. Louis, but she is not bringing that back either and is opting to go by Kimora Lee, which would be her fourth name change.
  Kimora Lee has been in the news lately. In an interview with PEOPLE released in December 2025, she revealed that she didn't have much of a relationship with her children's fathers, telling the website that "guys are weird" when speaking on her co-parenting situation with them.
Getty Images / Bernard Smalls / Kimora Lee Simmons / Russell Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons is working on dropping both of her exes’ last names.

TMZ obtained legal documents revealing that the former model and Baby Phat owner is actively working to change her name from Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner to Kimora Lee.

The celebrity gossip site reports the reasoning behind the name change is the “consolidation of records and names used in different documents.”

Kimora Lee has held onto the Simmons last name since marrying the disgraced music mogul in 1998, opting to keep it after their divorce in 2009.

In 2014, Kimora married Tim Leissner, and instead of using the opportunity to dump the Simmons last name, she added Leissner to her name, going by Kimora Less Simmons-Leissner.

The couple later separated in 2022.

She was originally born Kimora Lee Perkins in St. Louis, but she is not bringing that back either and is opting to go by Kimora Lee, which would be her fourth name change.

Kimora Lee Wants To Rid Herself of Russell Simmons Stench

Kimora Lee has been in the news lately. In an interview with PEOPLE released in December 2025, she revealed that she didn’t have much of a relationship with her children’s fathers, telling the website that “guys are weird” when speaking on her co-parenting situation with them.

Russell Simmons, who fled to Bali years ago to avoid sexual assault allegations, clapped back on Threads, writing:

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

Kimora Lee responded calling her heada** ex a liar and” “typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country.”

We totally understand why she wants to get the stench of Russell Simmons off of her for good.

