Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

The actor reflects on his New Orleans battery charge, claiming friends Kid Cudi and Thundercat attempted to step in.

Published on March 3, 2026
Shia LaBeouf
Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Shia LaBeouf says two of his longtime friends — Kid Cudi and Thundercat — reached out in an effort to help him following his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans last month.

The 39-year-old actor opened up about the incident during a wide-ranging, hour-plus interview with Andrew Callaghan for his YouTube platform, Channel 5. Throughout the conversation, LaBeouf talked openly about the events surrounding his February arrest, which resulted in his arrest and a simple battery charge after he was reportedly involved in an altercation.

Best known for his roles in the Transformers franchise and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, LaBeouf said he remains unclear about how he was ultimately released from custody

“I don’t know what it is. They told me I’m on bond. … I gotta take my shotgun in there in the morning,” he said, describing the requirements for his release, Complex reports. “Can’t have a gun, can’t be on drugs, can’t be in no f*ck-around, can’t leave the country.”

When pressed about whether someone posted bail, LaBeouf insisted he has no concrete details.

“I have no idea, bro,” he said. “I know Thundercat tried to get it going. Stephen and me are very close. He tried to send his people out. Cudi did the same thing.”

LaBeouf and Cudi’s friendship stretches back years. The actor appeared in the 2021 documentary A Man Named Scott and previously directed the short film Maniac and the music video for Cudi’s 2010 single “Marijuana.”

While LaBeouf may be uncertain about how he got out of jail, reports indicate he was released on his own recognizance, meaning no bail payment was required. Police documents also allege he used a homophobic slur during the incident.

As news of the arrest circulated, LaBeouf posted a brief message on X: “Free me.”

