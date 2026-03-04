Benny Boom & Terence Paul Winter Working On New Music Drama Called ‘Greenlight’

The show's plot will be told across two timelines, with the story beginning in South Central Los Angeles, detailing how a young Nico's talent is "shaped by family loss, a fractured home life, and the looming influence of local street figures," Deadline reports.

Johnny Nunez / Benny Boom

Need another music drama in your life after Empire, well legendary music video producer, Benny Boom (All Eyez On Me), and writer Terence Paul Winter (The Rookie) got you.

Deadline exclusively reports that Boom will direct a new music drama called Greenlight, and Winter will be handling the script.

According to Deadline, Greenlight “follows gifted young rapper Nico Jones as he navigates ambition, identity, and the dangerous pull of his surroundings.”

The show’s plot will be told across two timelines, with the story beginning in South Central Los Angeles, detailing how a young Nico’s talent is “shaped by family loss, a fractured home life, and the looming influence of local street figures,” Deadline reports.

As a child, Nico’s talent stands out, but his environment could derail his dreams by defining him.

The show also flashes to the present day, and Nico is now 20, but he is still in the projects and is on the verge of breaking as a rapper.

Per Deadline:

A single night changes his trajectory, blurring the line between artist and persona as others begin to shape his image for their own gain. When his music unexpectedly ignites attention, Nico is forced to confront who he’s becoming, and whether success is worth the cost.

Executive producer Manny Halley, who will be producing the show under his Manny Halley Productions banner, spoke with Deadline about the show, telling the website:

Greenlight is a bold, emotionally charged story about ambition and the cost of chasing a dream. Benny Boom is an incredible visionary, shaping stories that feel immediate, layered, and unforgettable. Bringing this project to life alongside Coach and P has been extremely rewarding, and I’m eager for audiences to see it.”

Sounds promising, we shall see if this show pops off.