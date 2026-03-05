Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Reunites With Cardi B To Perform "WAP"

Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B bringing out Megan Thee Stallion as a surprise guest also put to rest any rumors that the two rappers' friendship was dead.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with a joint 'WAP' performance, dispelling any rumors of beef.
  • The rappers shared a kissy-face selfie after the show, with Cardi expressing her love for Megan.
  • Cardi had previously addressed the alleged feud, stating she supports both Megan and her ex Pardison Fontaine.
Megan Thee Stallion Reunites With Cardi B To Perform "WAP"
Kevin Mazur / Megan Thee Stallion / Cardi B

There was no drama between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as the two Hip-Hop superstars shared the stage during Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour Houston stop.

It was a big night for the Bronx rapper who didn’t let her Texas fans down during her sold-out show at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The energy was already on tilt for the Am I The Drama rapper, but she got the building shaking when she surprised fans with fellow Houstonian, Megan Thee Stallion.

The senses tantalizing duo came together to perform their single “WAP,” you know, the raunchy, yet infectious record that had conservative snowflakes clutching their MAGA pearls.

Cardi set the mood in her sparkly red outfit by performing her verse from the song first while seated. She eventually stood up and announced, much to the crowd’s delight, “Ladies and gentlemen, your very own, Houston’s finest, Megan Thee Stallion!”

Thee Stallion then rises out of the stage via a trap door rocking a sparkly mini skirt and matching top, and immediately begins rapping her verse off the no.1 hit record.

Once Meg blessed everyone’s eyes by showing her legendary twerking skills, Cardi begins rapping again, while making everyone not named Klay Thompson jealous by playfully slapping Megan Thee Stallion’s booty while shirtless male dancers make it rain around them.

Immediately after the show, Thee Stallion took to social media to share a kissy-face selfie of the two, with Cardi B resharing it on X (formerly Twitter), thanking her for coming and writing in the caption, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much!!”

So Much For That Alleged “Beef” Between Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B bringing out Megan Thee Stallion as a surprise guest also put to rest any rumors that the two rappers’ friendship was dead.

It was alleged the two stars were at odds following Megna Thee Stallion’s breakup with Pardison Fontaine after he allegedly cheated on her.

Fontaine is a frequent collaborator with Cardi B, even lending his pen to Cardi B’s Grammy-nominated album debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B addressed the rumors, saying during a Spaces stream on X that she rocks with both of them, essentially remaining neutral on the matter.

Social media was delighted to see the rappers reunite and squash any rumors of them beefing with each other.

You can see those reactions below.

Related Tags

Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

    Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip
    NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots

    Stefon Diggs Gets Released By New England Patriots & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

    Starstruck: Every Time An Athlete Acted Up Around Taylor Rooks

    Cassius Life
    T.I., King Harris, and 50 Cent

    T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To 'Chill Out' After Wearing Shirt With 50's Mom On It

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Here We Go Again: Lil Yachty Says “Rapper’s Delight” Was Weak As Hell

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close