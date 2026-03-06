Subscribe
White House Slammed For Sharing 'Call of Duty'-Like Montage

White House Shares Video Montage of Iran Bombings Mixed With ‘Call of Duty’ Gameplay

Published on March 6, 2026
  • The clip begins with a player calling in a nuclear weapon killstreak before transitioning into real-life footage of missiles and other munitions hitting targets in Iran, just like other clips shared on the US Central Command X (formerly Twitter) account.
  • This isn't the first time the Trump White House has turned to popular video game IP to help sell the American people on their terrible policies and inhumane treatment of people.
  • The video using Call of Duty, isn't sitting well with folks on social media, with users telling Trump and whoever is running the account that the war in Iran is not a game.
Activision / Call of Duty

Donald Trump’s White House continues to use video games to push out his horrible messaging.

On Wednesday, the White House dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter) similar to a Call of Duty highlight video featuring footage of bombings conducted by the US military in Iran.

The clip begins with a player calling in a nuclear weapon killstreak before transitioning into real-life footage of missiles and other munitions hitting targets in Iran, just like other clips shared on the US Central Command X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the Washington Post’s reporting, the footage used by the White House was from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The Trump White House Has A History of Using Video Games To Push Its Messaging

This isn’t the first time the Trump White House has turned to popular video game IP to help sell the American people on their terrible policies and inhumane treatment of people.

In September, DHS posted a disgusting video of ICE raids, using the Pokémon slogan “Gotta Catch’ Em All” while playing the theme song from the original Pokémon television show.

Another tasteless attempt at recruiting people to join ICE, the DHS used a poster from Halo with the slogan “DESTROY THE FLOOD.”

Both posts came under intense scrutiny, but neither Activision nor Xbox commented on the White House’s use of their property to promote nonsense.

The Pokémon Company did respond by distancing itself from the video, telling TMZ in a statement:

“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand. Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

Like those videos, this one, using Call of Duty, isn’t sitting well with folks on social media, with users telling Trump and whoever is running the account that the war in Iran is not a game.

You can see more reactions below.

