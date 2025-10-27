Subscribe
Donald Trump's White House Shares AI-Generated Halo Meme

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

We wished we could hit reset on this trash video game immediately.

Published on October 27, 2025

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Halo: Campaign Evolved

Donald Trump and his extremely corrupt administration continue to use video games to push his divisive agenda.

Halo Studios is coming off the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, the remake of the iconic first game, Halo: Combat Evolved, that will bring Master Chief to the PlayStation for the first time, and now the studio is probably big mad that Donald Trump and his administration are using their game to promote divisiveness within the country.

In what has become “I can’t believe this is really a moment,” the official White House account on social media shared more AI-generated slop of Donald Trump wearing Master Chief’s Spartan armor while saluting an American flag with a pronounced and egregious error.

The White House’s headscratching post was a response to GameStop’s latest cringeworthy post announcing the end of console wars, and finally, the announcement of Halo coming to the PlayStation 5.

Clearly, the White House intern in charge of posting on the account knows a bit about gaming, as the post’s caption read “Power To The Players,” which is GameStop’s slogan.

We have no idea why the White House would comment on this, but we assume it has to do with Trump’s unproven claims that he has “ended eight wars,” so now he thinks he can add this one to that list.

Don’t be shocked if Trump moronicaly mentions this as a war he brought to an end.

DHS Also Used A Halo-Themed Meme

But that wasn’t the only Halo-themed meme shared by this disastrous administration.

DHS (Department of Homeland Security) also got in on the act and shared a photo from Halo featuring Master Chief in a Warthog with “Destroy The Flood, Jone. ICE. GOV” written across the picture, referring not to the symbiotic alien species from the game but to undocumented immigrants.

This latest video game-themed post follows the distasteful Pokémon video putting detained undocumented immigrants’ faces on Pokémon cards, and another video using DaBaby’s music to show its new vehicles to harass law-abiding immigrants.

It remains to be seen if this tactic is actually helping with recruitment, as ICE is currently struggling to grow the numbers, and some ICE recruits are showing up without being properly vetted.

We wished we could hit reset on this trash video game immediately. All you folks had to do was vote for Kamala Harris.

Just saying.

Also, we can’t count on Microsoft to handle this because ceo Satya Nadella is one of the many who have already kissed Trump’s ring.

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump Halo HHW Gaming ICE microsoft POLITICS video games Xbox

