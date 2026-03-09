Subscribe
Close
News

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit With Gunfire, Suspect Arrested

According to reports, Rihanna was home when the shooting attack occurred, and police swiftly apprehended the suspect.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 8, 2026

Rihanna was uninjured after a shooting incident took place over the week involving her Beverly Hills home. With details still developing, police swiftly apprehended the suspect connected to the shooting, discovering an assault rifle and casings in the woman’s car.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, via sources close to the outlet, the unnamed suspect reportedly carried out the crime in a Tesla automobile that authorities followed to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. During a search, police uncovered an assault rifle and seven casings.

The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to announce a motive, but what is known is that the 30-year-old female suspect allegedly opened fire at the front gate of Rihanna’s residence around 1:21 pm local time. The reported damage included rounds hitting a parked RV outside the home, and a round penetrating a wall of the residence itself.

It isn’t known if Rihanna, or if her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children were home during the shooting.

This isn’t the first time the Barbadian superstar’s home life has been disturbed. In 2018, a fan broke into the singer and businesswoman’s Hollywood Hills home, taking up residence for 12 hours before an assistant discovered the man and alerted police.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

beverly hills Rihanna shooting

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Amy Luciani Alleges Husband Dwight Howard's Drug Addiction Is Wreaking Havoc On Their Family, Royce Reed Enters The Chat

    Bossip
    Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

    Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

    Cassius Life
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    Dak Prescott & Fiancé Split A Month Before Wedding, Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: 'She Needs Guidance'

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    Bob Power
    16 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of Recording Engineer Bob Power

    Comment
    Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close