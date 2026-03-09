Steve Downes Demands Trump White Remove ‘Halo’s Master Chief’s Voice From “Disgusting and Juvenile War Porn” Video

Microsoft / 343 Industries / Halo / Getty Images / Donald Trump

Master Chief, well, the actor who voices the iconic video game character from the Halo video game franchise, is sounding off on Donald Trump’s White House.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Steve Downes, the iconic voice of our beloved Spartan Master Chief, slammed the Trump White House for using his voice in what he described as a “disgusting and juvenile war porn” video shared by the White House social media account.

Master Chief, as well as Iron Man, and the film Tropic Thunder, were included in a despicable video montage of US air strikes in Iran bombing targets titled, “Justice the American Way.”

Dowes called out his unauthorized appearance writing, It has come to my attention that there is at least one propaganda video circulating that was either produced or at the very least endorsed by the White House that uses images of Master Chief and uses my voice to support the war in Iran. Let me make this crystal clear: I did not participate in nor was l of consulted, nor do I endorse the use my voice in this video, or the message it conveys.”

He continued, “I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately.”

Ben Stiller Also Called Out The Trump White House

Downes wasn’t alone, Ben Stiller, who is the lead actor in the comedy film Tropic Thunder which spoofs the Vietnam War also called out the White House on X.

“Hey White House, please remove the ‘Tropic Thunder’ clip,” Stiller wrote. “We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”

The Trump White House has been sparking outrage lately by using video game memes to push his unpopular with Iran and policies.

Most recently, Nintendo clapped back at the Trump White House for using its recently released Pokémon game, Pokopia.

They even used the “Ah sh*t, here we go again,” moment from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which is now a popular meme on social media.

We are sincerely hoping Donald Trump and his administration are slapped with a lawsuit since cease and desists don’t seem to worry these people.

You can see reactions to Downes, aka Master Chief, calling out the Trump White House below.