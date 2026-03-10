Nintendo Demands Refund From Trump Administration Following Supreme Court Decision

Subscribe
Nintendo Hits Donald Trump With Lawsuit Demanding Refunds

In the lawsuit filed by Nintendo last week, the video game maker is seeking an unspecified amount of money, plus interest.

Published on March 10, 2026
SOPA Images / Nintendo of America

After the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal, Nintendo of America is now demanding a refund in a new lawsuit.

President Trump was dealt one of the most significant blows of his administration when one of his key policy moves, his blatant use of reciprocal tariffs under a 1977 emergency powers law, was struck down by the Supreme Court, which said he did not have sweeping authority to impose them.

In the lawsuit filed by Nintendo last week, the video game maker is seeking an unspecified amount of money, plus interest, while highlighting the tariffs Orange Mussolini recklessly imposed on our trading partners around the globe, such as Canada, Mexico, and China.

“Plaintiff has been substantially harmed by the unlawful execution and imposition of the unauthorized Executive Orders and corresponding payment of the IEEPA Duties,” according to the lawsuit.

A very bitter Trump, who famously can never accept when he has been defeated, defiantly imposed a 15% tariff across the board in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

But there is a catch: those tariffs are only good for 150 days, and Congress must vote to extend them. Even though Republicans know these tariffs are a tax on the American consumer and are hurting the economy, they would never fix their lips to admit that and oppose their Orange Lord and Savior.

Nintendo Isn’t New To Dishing Out Lawsuits

Like Trump, Nintendo is notorious for suing people, as the company is very protective of its intellectual property.

Just recently, The Pokémon Company had to distance itself from the Trump White House after the administration used a meme featuring the latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia, to push its policies.

Social Media Is Rooting For Nintendo

Hilariously, video game social media is rooting for Nintendo, something they usually don’t do regarding the company’s strict protection of its IP, and wants them to get all of their coins.

LOL.

We’re also rooting for Nintendo.

You can see more reactions below.

