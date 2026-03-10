Subscribe
Close
News

Trump Contradicts Himself On Iran, Internet Bewildered 

President Donald Trump’s recent comments on the war with Iran were highly confusing, and online observers were alarmed.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Speaks To The Press During A News Conference In Doral, Florida
Source: Roberto Schmidt / Getty

As the war on Iran continues, President Donald Trump responded to questions from the press on Monday (March 9) with answers that contradicted themselves, to the point where observers again questioned his mental health.

Trump was asked for clarification on his remarks that the war was “very complete,” which differed from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s vow that “this is just the beginning” earlier in the day. “So which is it?” the reporter asked. “And how long should Americans be prepared for this war to last?”

Trump replied, “Well I think you could say both. It’s the beginning of building a new country. But they certainly – they have no Navy, they have no Air Force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. It’s all been blown up.”

He was also grilled on his statement that Iran had Tomahawk missiles, which was seen as a deflection attempt. An elementary school in Iran was hit with a Tomahawk missle in the early hours of the war, according to reporting from AP News. The death toll from that strike has risen to nearly 200, mostly children. Trump replied, “I just don’t know enough about it.”

Trump also referred to the war as a “very short excursion” and that the 10-day “short-term” conflict could be almost over, though he would later state in a Truth Social post that he would be open to ordering more intense air strikes to free up the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is one of the world’s most vital channels, and it has been virtually closed to shipping traffic since the war began.

Other odd remarks by Trump included statements referring to the eight U.S. military casualties: “All of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs.” When asked about helping the people of Iran, he referred to them as “very menacing.”

In addition, there were reports that Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin spoke about the war in Iran as well as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, in which Trump called the Iran conflict “very complete.” That led the renowned chess champion and activist Garry Kasparov to write in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Press one for treason.”

1. Ben Collins

2. Peter Rothpletz

3. Bruce Crossing

4. Jose Pagliery

5. Max Boot

6. Melech Thomas

7. Molly Jong-Fast

8. Leslie Marshall

9. Rick Wilson

10. Southpaw





Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Terrence Howard Announces Lawsuit Against CAA Over "Empire" Salary

    Terrence Howard Opens Up About Traumatic Childhood Sex Abuse With "At Least 100" Girls

    Cassius Life
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2026

    A Motive Has Been Revealed For Rihanna's Accused Shooter, Woman Was Previously Baker Acted & Lost Custody Of Her Child

    Bossip
    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Unbothered Baller Dwight Howard Files For Divorce After Drug Abuse Allegations From Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Swiftly Shades Sudden Split

    Bossip
    US-MMA-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Fight Card For UFC's White House Event Unveiled Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    ‘Supacell’ Actor & Rapper Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close