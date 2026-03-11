Subscribe
Close
Politics

Erika Kirk Appointed To Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

The internet collectively said "huh?" when news broke that Donald Trump appointed Charlie Kirk's "grieving" widow, Erika Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • On top of that, members of the board, now including Erika Kirk, make recommendations to another Trump Administration DEI Hire, Pete Hegseth, and President Trump, who, let's face it, is one of the most highly unqualified people to ever sit in the White House.
  • While serving in this Trump-appointed position, Kirk fills a spot her late husband, Charlie Kirk, once held before he was assassinated.
  • Social media is also sounding off on Trump just giving Erika Kirk a job for the hell of it.
Erika Kirk Appointed To Air Force Academy Visitors Board
Xinhua News Agency

The Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans made it their business to stamp out DEI, but if you look at Trump’s administration, it’s full of people whom they would consider to be “DEI hires,” and Trump’s latest pick to give recommendations to the Defense Department is proof of that.

The internet collectively said “huh?” when news broke that Donald Trump appointed Charlie Kirk’s “grieving” widow, Erika Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

For those wondering exactly what someone in the position does, according to the website, it “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters,” regarding the US Air Force Academy.

On top of that, members of the board, now including Erika Kirk, make recommendations to another Trump Administration DEI Hire, Pete Hegseth, and President Trump, who, let’s face it, is one of the most highly unqualified people to ever sit in the White House.

So, basically, when you sit back and take everything in, this is a position Erika Kirk has no business being in.

While serving in this Trump-appointed position, Kirk fills a spot her late husband, Charlie Kirk, once held before he was assassinated.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

Riiiiggghhhtttt.

Keep in mind that Kirk is also running her late husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, much to the dismay of Candace Owens.

Social Media Is Confused At Erika Kirk’s Appointment

Social media is also sounding off on Trump just giving Erika Kirk a job for the hell of it.

“I’m surprised Trump would throw another burden at Erika Kirk so soon. The poor girl just wanted to be a traditional stay at home mother. Not run TPUSA Or do endless public appearances Or be on the Air Force Academy board Or be JD Vance’s VP,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote, “What the hell is erika kirk doing on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board???”

Our thoughts exactly.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Charlie Kirk Donald Trump POLITICS

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations---'I've Been Known'

    Bossip

    So Stunning: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The TIME Women Of The Year Gala

    Bossip
    U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

    Presidnet Trump Can't Stop Gifting His Favorite Shoes To White House Staffers & Visitors

    Cassius Life
    Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year - Arrivals

    Aura Farming: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Unforgettable Style Moments

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Trending
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment
    Dillon Brooks Mugshot
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close