Gunplay Says He Felt Neglected Under Rick Ross’ MMG

Gunplay recently reflected on his time under Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, admitting he often felt like the outcast on the roster.

During a recent interview, the Miami rapper opened up about his frustrations with the label, saying he showed support for everyone else but didn’t feel the same energy coming back his way.

“Everybody was a group effort. When it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets. I got hit records, nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing.”

The label issues left him feeling like he had to get everything out the mud without much help. Play even alleged he wasn’t making money during his time with MMG.

“What you want me to f*cking do? Get another hit record, and do more, and never get no money? Or would you want me to go back in these streets and tap these pockets like I had to do?”

Gunplay described that period of his career as a cry for help, explaining that despite being signed to a major label, he still felt he had to rely on street money to survive. The Phases rapper also said he often felt powerless, believing the trajectory of his career was ultimately in the hands of MMG.

“I was down for the program for 10, 15 years and then nobody lifted a finger, made a phone call, or nothing for the old boy.” Also saying, “When I’m signed to a label like Maybach Music, my hands tied. It’s all up on the big dog, and then if he don’t want to get me a budget, then he won’t get me a budget.”

Speaking of that “big dog,” Gunplay claims he hasn’t been in contact with Rozay in a long time, suggesting their once-close relationship has faded.

Looking back on that chapter, Gunplay feels his time with MMG didn’t play out the way he once hoped it would.