Subscribe
Close
Games

PlayStation Called Out By Gamers For Testing Dynamic Pricing

Gamers Are BIG MAD Following Report of PlayStation Allegedly Using Dynamic Pricing

According to the website PSprices, Sony has been conducting pricing tests since 2025 that affected more than 150 games across 68 territories.

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • According to the website PSprices, Sony has been conducting pricing tests since 2025 that affected more than 150 games across 68 territories.
  • According to the report, the games involved were God of War, Spider-Man, Helldivers 2, and Stellar Blade, as well as third-party releases like WWE 2K25 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • Depending on the account, discounts ranged from around five percent to more than 17 percent, with tests happening in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
PlayStation Called Out By Gamers For Testing Dynamic Pricing
CFOTO / PlayStation

Gamers are fuming after learning PlayStation has reportedly been testing dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store.

Well, first, we know you’re asking what the hell is dynamic pricing? Well, dynamic pricing is the practice of offering different prices or discounts to users based on their activity.

According to the website PSprices, Sony has been conducting pricing tests since 2025 that affected more than 150 games across 68 territories.

The website claims it noticed the pricing experiment while monitoring pricing in the PlayStation Store across other regions.

According to the report, the games involved were God of WarSpider-ManHelldivers 2, and Stellar Blade, as well as third-party releases like WWE 2K25 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

IGN reports that the alleged system showed users personalized discounts based on players’ purchase history or account activity. For example, gamers who bought more high-priced games regularly were charged more than those who didn’t.

Depending on the account, discounts ranged from around five percent to more than 17 percent, with tests happening in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Due to much stricter regulations and consumer protections, the United States and Japan were not a part of the tests.

The revelation of PlayStation testing dynamic pricing isn’t sitting well with gamers, and as expected, they are stark raving mad about it.

“this is blatantly anti-consumer design and needed to be banned yesterday,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter.”

Another person wrote, “Dynamic pricing should be illegal.@FTC.”

PlayStation has not responded to the reports.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming playstation video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations---'I've Been Known'

    Bossip

    So Stunning: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The TIME Women Of The Year Gala

    Bossip
    U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

    Presidnet Trump Can't Stop Gifting His Favorite Shoes To White House Staffers & Visitors

    Cassius Life
    Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year - Arrivals

    Aura Farming: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Unforgettable Style Moments

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Trending
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment
    Dillon Brooks Mugshot
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close