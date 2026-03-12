Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Tries To Explain N-Word Mishap

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her “Accidental” N-Word Usage On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Curtis decided to sit down with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa to cop pleas about her N-word usage, and it didn't go well, which isn't a shocker.

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • As expected, the clip spread like wildfire on social media, and HGTV quickly responded by pulling her show and giving Curtis the boot.
  • She claimed that mixing up those terms caused her to say the "accidental slur," and I wished we were making it up.
  • Curtis also went the "I know Black people" route, telling the radio show hosts that has Black friends growing up in Detroit while apologizing profusely.
Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Tries To Explain N-Word Mishap
Star Tribune via Getty Images / Nicole Curtis

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis went to a Black radio show, The Breakfast Club, to try to explain her “accidental” N-word mishap, but it was as awkward as you could imagine.

Curtis decided to sit down with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa to cop pleas about her N-word usage, and it didn’t go well, which isn’t a shocker.

The star of the reality series Rehad Addict has been under fire after a clip leaked of her saying “fart n***er,” while filming an episode of her show.

As expected, the clip spread like wildfire on social media, and HGTV quickly responded by pulling her show and giving Curtis the boot.

Curtis is still doing damage control and decided that the best place to try and salvage whatever is left of her career is to stop by the Breakfast Club to explain herself; spoiler alert: she didn’t help herself at all.

Nicole Curtis Blamed The N-Word Mistake On Using “Fart Terms”

Charlamagne didn’t waste any time asking Curtis why she said “fart n***er?” and she claimed it was her penchant for making up goofy terms like “fart digger,” and “fart knocker” because she can’t curse on her show.

She claimed that mixing up those terms caused her to say the “accidental slur,” and I wished we were making it up.

“I don’t have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up. I say nonsense stuff all the time. I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted,” she told the radio show hosts.

Skepticism was high as she fumbled and bumbled while trying to explain herself and her reasoning for specifically booking a Black radio show. Curtis quickly responded by saying she didn’t have a crisis management team, as people claimed she did, and that she went to the Breakfast Club to have an honest conversation.

Curtis Actually Went The “I Know Black People” Route

Curtis also went the “I know Black people” route, telling the radio show hosts that has Black friends growing up in Detroit while apologizing profusely.

Bruh.

You can see what social media had to say about the interview below.

Related Tags

The Breakfast Club The Breakfast Club Interviews

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

    Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations---'I've Been Known'

    Bossip

    So Stunning: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The TIME Women Of The Year Gala

    Bossip
    U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

    Presidnet Trump Can't Stop Gifting His Favorite Shoes To White House Staffers & Visitors

    Cassius Life
    Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year - Arrivals

    Aura Farming: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Unforgettable Style Moments

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    Trending
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment
    15 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

    Comment
    Dillon Brooks Mugshot
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close