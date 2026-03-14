Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

BBC Got Nearly 1,600 Complaints For BAFTA's N-Word Moment

Nearly 1,600 Complaints Were Received By The BBC Following BAFTA’s N-Word Moment

It's the most complaints since the BBC received an astounding 3,396 messages following Bob Vylan's anti-Israel stand, which was live-streamed by iPlayer.

Published on March 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • BBC and producer assumed they caught the incident, but were referring to a different one involving Wunmi Mosaku.
  • Incident sparked reactions, with Jordan and Lindo acknowledging support at NAACP Image Awards.
  • BBC continues to face fallout, with people blaming them for letting the incident happen.
BBC Got Nearly 1,600 Complaints For BAFTA's N-Word Moment
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA

It turns out the BBC received more complaints following the N-word moment involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the BAFTA Awards than any other broadcast since the Glastonbury incident, where Bob Vylan proudly proclaimed “death to the IDF.”

Deadline reports the BBC received 1,588 complaints from watchers who said they were “unhappy a racial slur was heard and that it was not edited out of the broadcast.”

It’s the most complaints since the BBC received an astounding 3,396 messages following Bob Vylan’s anti-Israel stand, which was live-streamed by iPlayer.

According to Deadline, the BBC and producer Penny Lane TV held meetings ahead of the awards where they discussed plans to prevent another Glastonbury from happening. Well, things still got out of hand with the network blaming the now infamous N-word incident on a “misconmunnication.”

The BBC & Producer Penny Lane TV Wrongly Assumed They Caught The Incident

The BBC and producer Penny Lane TV assumed they caught the incident when a BAFTA representative flagged it in a WhatsApp group chat. Still, they were referring to a second incident involving Jordan and Lindo’s Sinners co-star Wunmi Mosaku.

Per Deadline:

The BBC has apologized for broadcasting John Davidson’s involuntary N-word interruption when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. The incident stemmed from miscommunication on the night, as Deadline revealed last week in an account of events that was later confirmed by BBC boss Tim Davie.

The BBC and producer Penny Lane TV did not hear the racial slur from their position in the outside broadcast truck, but later caught and cut a second incident, in which Davidson again said the N-word when Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku collected her Supporting Actress prize.

On a WhatsApp group chat, a BAFTA representative raised the alarm about an N-word being audible, but sources said that this was only after Mosaku had left the stage. The BBC and producer Penny Lane TV received BAFTA’s message, but assumed it referred to the Mosaku incident, rather than the slur directed at Jordan and Lindo, meaning they thought the N-word had already been cut.

Welp.

The incident sparked plenty of reactions, with Jordan and Lindo even acknowledging the support they received following it during a moment at the NAACP Image Awards.

The BBC continues to feel the fallout, with people solely blaming them for letting it unfold the way it did.

Related Tags

BBC michael b. jordan

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty

    Kyla Pratt, Ruth E. Carter, Davine Joy Randolph, Kelly Rowland & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Camille Rose's 'The Art Of Glam' Awards

    Bossip
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Swag Has No Expiration Date—Or Does It? Wale Ignites Debate Over Dressing At 40

    Cassius Life
    Sukihana Announces Pregnancy

    Rapper Sukihana Announces Her Pregnancy, Celebrates 'Softest Season' Of Her Life While Expecting Fourth Child

    Bossip

    Michael Porter Jr. Labeled A "Psychopath" By Ex-Girlfriend Actress Madison Pettis

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Trending
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment
    Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For “Still Tippin’” Performance At Rodeo Concert
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For “Still Tippin’” Performance At Rodeo Concert

    Comment
    SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump’s Violence Claims

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close