Subscribe
Close
News

Flavor Flav Treats The U.S. Women Olympians Amid Trump Hating

Flavor Flav Treats The U.S. Women Olympians Amid Trump Hating From The Sideline

Flavor Flav stepped up to represent the USA’s female Olympians the right way.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

16th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Flavor Flav stepped up to represent the USA’s female Olympians the right way.

Donald Trump caught some heat after making questionable remarks about whether he planned to invite the women’s hockey team to the White House, saying he would face criticism if he didn’t extend the invite. The team ultimately saved him the trouble and declined the invitation.

Following that situation, the New York rap legend stepped up to celebrate the USA’s female Olympians himself. Instead of just showing up online, he decided to do something bigger.

Flav is curating a whole weekend in Las Vegas from July 16 through July 19 to honor the athletes who competed during the Winter Games in Italy.

The Public Enemy rapper member took to social media with a heartfelt message inviting the women’s team to join him in Vegas.

“I saw the video that you posted the other day about the U.S. Women’s Olympic team. I was blown away. These ladies deserve their flowers. They deserve their respect. I want to invite all the ladies to the show in Vegas this summer. I’m 100% serious. I’m a girl, Dad, bro. My daughters watching these young ladies achieve greatness inspires my kids.”

The “She Got Game” weekend in Vegas will reportedly be a private event for the athletes, giving them a chance to celebrate their accomplishments together and soak up the appreciation they’ve earned.

Related Tags

flavor flav

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party

    Bossip

    The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Married To Medicine

    The Ladies Are Seeing Red! Everything To Expect From The Explosive 'Married To Medicine' Season 12 Reunion

    Bossip
    Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

    'Custody Battle' Luka Dončić Is Playing His Best Basketball & Fans Are Noticing

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Comment
    SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump’s Violence Claims

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close