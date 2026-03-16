Subscribe
Close
News

Maino Fires At Joe Budden, Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm”

Maino Fires At Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm”

VladTV, Adam22, Gillie, Wallo and several others also catch strays.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Maino is no longer keeping his frustration tucked between podcast clips and Instagram captions. The Brooklyn rapper has now turned up the volume, taking direct aim at Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and several other media personalities on a new diss record titled “The Algorithm.”

As per HotNewHipHop, Maino uses the track to unload a wide range of voices in the Hip-Hop media space. Right out the gate, he makes it clear he’s drawing a line between how he came up and how a lot of today’s online personalities move, rapping that he was “outside” and not “beefing on computers.” From there, he starts calling names. Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, VladTV, and even Million Dollaz Worth of Game are all mentioned on the record.

The overall theme is pretty clear: Maino seems fed up with what he views as the content-ification of conflict. On “The Algorithm,” he paints a picture of an ecosystem where clicks, reactions and messy commentary have started to outweigh authenticity, accountability and lived experience. In other words, if you’ve built a platform off talking spicy from behind a microphone, Maino has some smoke for you, too.

The track also continues his running tension with 50 Cent, who has been going back and forth with Maino and his circle for months. According to the report, Maino takes more shots at Fif on this record as well, keeping that New York cold war alive. The title itself appears to be a reference to his next project, but right now the song feels more like a warning shot than an album teaser.

This latest record comes on the heels of Maino’s earlier diss track “Bleed Like Us,” which also targeted 50. Their back-and-forth reportedly escalated after an episode of Let’s Rap About It, where Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East criticized 50’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Since then, the trolling has gone from social media to music, with 50 dropping his own responses and even using AI visuals to clown the crew.

At this point, Maino’s issue seems bigger than one artist. “The Algorithm” sounds like a direct challenge to the entire machine — the rappers, podcasters, internet personalities and media players all feeding off controversy while the culture tries to sort out what’s real and what’s just engagement bait.

You can listen to “The Algorithm” below.

Related Tags

Akademiks diss record Joe Budden maino

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party

    Bossip

    The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Married To Medicine

    The Ladies Are Seeing Red! Everything To Expect From The Explosive 'Married To Medicine' Season 12 Reunion

    Bossip
    Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

    'Custody Battle' Luka Dončić Is Playing His Best Basketball & Fans Are Noticing

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Comment
    SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump’s Violence Claims

    Comment
    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close