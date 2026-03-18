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Awake NY Honors Big L's Legacy In New Capsule Collection

Awake NY Celebrates The Life & Legacy Of Big L In New Capsule Collection

Published on March 18, 2026
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The Awake NY x Big L capsule
Source: @awakenewyorkclothing / Instagram

It’s been 27 years since the tragic murder of legendary New York rapper, Big L. While his legacy hasn’t enjoyed the remembrance like that of The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac Shakur or even Big Pun, the Northeast remembers, as does Awake NY clothing.

Honoring the memory of the beloved Harlem rapper, Awake NY has released a capsule collection celebrating the life and legacy of the “Ebonics” rapper that is sure to be a hit with everyone who calls Uptown home. Making his posthumous album, The Big Picture, the focus of their collection, the new Awake NY/Big L collaboration features t-shirts, sweaters and hats with Big L’s name and likeness on it. The collection is available now on their website for anyone looking to recapture a bit of that ’90s nostalgia.

It’s crazy that Big L was rumored to be close to signing with Roc-A-Fella Records before his untimely passing. What could’ve been?

Check out some of the pieces available for consumption below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these in the comments section.

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