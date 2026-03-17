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Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Top Dawg Entertainment has officially welcomed rising artist Trap Dickey to the roster.

Published on March 17, 2026
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South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment
Source: @trapdickey / Instagram

Top Dawg Entertainment has officially welcomed rising artist Trap Dickey to the roster.

The South Carolina rapper has been building buzz for a minute now, gaining early traction with his “Blue Devils” record before linking up with his Carolina bredrin DaBaby for the remix. He also tapped in with Key Glock on their collab “Down South.”

Trap is shaping up to be another strong voice coming out of the Carolinas. With just one project under his belt, Trap Or Die, fans are already locked in and ready to see what this next chapter looks like. Now, joining forces with TDE, home to artists like Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, and Ray Vaughn, he adds a fresh Southern energy to the label’s West Coast heavy sound.

Founder and CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith shared his excitement about the new addition.

“Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life. That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.”

Interestingly, this move had been in the air for a while. Back in June of last year, Trap sat down with Bootleg Kev and hinted at the possibility of joining the label.

“You on TDE would be crazy,” Kev told him at the time. 

“Trap Dickey, TDE, that’d be really nice,” he responded.

Now that it’s official, Trap Dickey’s next move under the TDE umbrella could be the one that takes his career to a whole new level.

Related Tags

south carolina TDE

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