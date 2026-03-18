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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals His Top 5 Rappers

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Top 5 Rappers Includes 3 NYC Goats & 2 Chi-Town Legends

Mayor Mamdani has great Hip-Hop taste.

Published on March 18, 2026
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  • Educator and writer Jose Vilson decided to ask Mamdani the question most New Yorkers are wondering: who are his top five rappers?
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals His Top 5 Rappers
NDZ/Star Max / Zohran Mamdani

NYC’s Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, doesn’t hide his love for Hip-Hop; his victory song on election night was Ja Rule’s “New York,” much to the dismay of 50 Cent, so it wasn’t hard for him to reveal his top 5 favorite rappers.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Mamdani speaks with educator and writer Jose Vilson about his expansion of New York’s 3-K and Pre-K programs in the five boroughs.

Vilson decided to ask Mamdani the question most New Yorkers are wondering: who are his top five rappers?

“I gotta put in Nas, as someone who used to represent Queensbridge Houses, largest public housing development in North America,” Mamdani begins. “I also have to say, when I was growing up, for me, Lupe Fiasco—he was one of my top rappers.”

“I also have a real soft spot for Common,” he continued. “I also have to put in Jay-Z.”

He finished by saying, “And I think as New York City, we have to put in Biggie.”

Lupe Fiasco approved of Mamdani holding him in high regard, sharing the video on his Instgram account, using an arm flexing emoji in the caption.

Early in his campaign, before winning the mayorship, one journalist tried to blast Mamdani for his love of Dipset, calling the iconic Harlem rap stable “pro terrorism” after the mayor shared a photo of Juelz Santana on the 4th of July rocking his American flag outfit.

Salute to Zohran Mamdani for being so real.

Related Tags

Biggie Smalls Common jay-z Lupe Fiasco NAs Zohran Mamdani

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