Kanye West Remembers His Mom, Buys Kim Kardashian A Wall Of Roses [VIDEO]

Kanye West reminded us over the weekend to cherish our mothers while we still can, beyond the more and more propagandized “Mother’s Day” holiday.

West’s tweets, though scarce, often make a moving statement. This time, the GOOD music head honcho shared over his Twitter account an inspiring photo of the horizon. Its very succinct caption read: “hi Mom.” Though very little was said, it was all ‘Ye needed to express in a photo that could very well embody his mother’s place of residency.

The Chi-town rapper no doubt had lots to celebrate over Mother’s Day weekend. Not only did he take the time out to remember the late Donda West, but ‘Ye also commemorated his soon-to-be wife and new mom, Kim Kardashian. As per usual, he went big and had delivered to his luxury home an elaborate wall of roses to help decorate the couple’s lavish lawn.

See ‘Ye’s heavenly photo below, and captured footage of the flowers in the following page. What did you get mom this year?

—

Photo: WENN

1 2Next page »