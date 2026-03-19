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JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist We Hope To Hear

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

Published on March 19, 2026
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  • Fans anticipate a setlist spanning JAY-Z's iconic career, from early hits to anthems and cultural crossovers.
  • The Yankee Stadium concerts promise a legacy-defining performance, blending nostalgia and evolution.
The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
Source: Nicolò Campo / Getty

Hip hop is about to have a moment in the Bronx as JAŸ-Z returns to the stage for two historic shows at Yankee Stadium this summer. Read on for our dream JAŸ-Z setlist inside.

This is legacy on display. According to USA Today, the Brooklyn icon will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt on July 10, followed by the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint on July 11.

Since Mar. 2026, the rapper updated his stage name to JAŸ-Z, revisiting the umlaut over the “Y” to honor the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. According to Page Six, this is a stylistic change that can now be seen on streaming platforms and upcoming concert posters.

Roc Nation teased the announcement for the Yankee Stadium summer concerts on X with a simple “Stay Tuned.” It has already sparked major speculation about what HOV might bring to the stage. And if we are being real, the setlist has to hit every era. 

Let’s start where it all began. For the Reasonable Doubt celebration, fans are hoping to hear essentials like “Can I Live,” a track that defined his early storytelling, along with “Dead Presidents II” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” to pay homage to where it all started. These songs are the blueprint before The Blueprint. The hunger, the game, and the foundation are all there.

Then comes the Blueprint era, arguably one of the greatest rap albums ever. Tracks like “U Don’t Know,” “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love),” and “Never Change” are non-negotiable. These records helped solidify Jaÿ as a cultural architect, blending soul samples with sharp lyricism that still hits today.

Of course, you cannot have a Jaÿ-Z show without the arena-shaking anthems. “Public Service Announcement” is basically required by law at this point, and “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” still hits like it dropped yesterday. “Empire State of Mind” feels like a guaranteed moment, especially in Yankee Stadium, where the New York energy will be unmatched.

Then there are the curveballs we are hoping for. “Roc Boys” for the celebration energy. “Allure” for the introspection. “Family Feud” and “Oceans” for that grown man HOV evolution that’s not to be forgotten. And yes, we are putting it in the universe. If “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” makes the setlist, we might just get a Beyoncé pop out.

Let’s not forget the cultural crossovers. “N**s in Paris” with Kanye West would break the internet, while “F*withmeyouknowigotit” and “GOD DID” would remind everyone that Jaÿ-Z still runs laps around the competition.

This setlist has the potential to be historic. Whether he leans into nostalgia or blends eras, Yankee Stadium is sure to be turned up.

Keep reading for our dream JAŸ-Z setlist below. 

Dream JAŸ-Z Setlist

“Can I Live”

“Dead Presidents II”

“Brooklyn’s Finest”

“D’Evils”

“Feelin’ It”

“The Ruler’s Back”

“U Don’t Know”

“Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)”

“Never Change”

“Allure”

“Public Service Announcement”

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder”

“Roc Boys (And the Winner Is…)”

“I Know”

“Empire State of Mind”

“Ni***s in Paris”

“F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit”

“Oceans”

“Family Feud”

“GOD DID”

“’03 Bonnie & Clyde”

Comment your favorite JAŸ-Z songs below.

RELATED: Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

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