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Nintendo Reportedly Cutting Nintendo Switch 2 Production

Sign of The Times?: Nintendo Is Cutting Nintendo Switch 2 Production Due To Slumping Sales

Instead of the six million consoles that the company originally forecasted it would produce, the company will only be producing 4 million of its flagship device.

Published on March 24, 2026
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  • Instead of the six million consoles that the company originally forecasted it would produce, the company will only be producing 4 million of its flagship device. That reduced output is expected to continue into April, according to unnamed sources.
  • Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted during an earnings call that "overseas sales were somewhat weaker than expected."
  • The news of slower sales comes after the Switch 2's record-breaking launch, which saw it become Nintendo's fastest-selling console, moving 3.5 million units in just four days.
Nintendo Reportedly Cutting Nintendo Switch 2 Production
RICCARDO MILANI / Nintendo

Nintendo seemed to weather Donald Trump’s tariff storm, but it looks like even the mighty company that gave us Mario is beginning to feel the sting.

Spotted on The Verge, via Bloomberg’s reporting, Nintendo is cutting production of its Nintendo Switch 2 console in the United States.

Instead of the six million consoles that the company originally forecasted it would produce, the company will only be producing 4 million of its flagship device. That reduced output is expected to continue into April, according to unnamed sources.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted during an earnings call that “overseas sales were somewhat weaker than expected.”

The news of slower sales comes after the Switch 2’s record-breaking launch, which saw it become Nintendo’s fastest-selling console, moving 3.5 million units in just four days.

According to Bloomberg’s reporting, the company doesn’t expect the slumping sales to affect its goal of 19 million Switch 2 units and remains confident about the console’s future.

Nintendo is also not immune to the rising cost of memory, which is driving up production costs and even prompting consideration of raising the price of the Switch 2 console.

There is also the ongoing war in Iran, currently causing export delays, which Bloomberg sources believe could prompt Nintendo to ramp up production of the Switch 2.

Nintendo is also suing the Trump administration and is demanding a refund following the Supreme Court ruling that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs were illegal.

We shall see how this turns out.

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HHW Gaming Nintendo nintendo of america video games

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