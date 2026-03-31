Kanye West Randomly Features Michael Jackson Lookalike In ‘FATHER’ Music Video

Source: Revolt / Youtube

Kanye West dropped the music video for “FATHER” and decided to throw in a Michael Jackson impersonator for a cameo.

After releasing his long-awaited album BULLY, fans finally got some new Ye. Along with the project, the Chicago rapper also delivered a music video for the Travis Scott-assisted track “FATHER.” During one scene in the video, viewers had to do a double-take after spotting someone who looked a whole lot like the King of Pop.

Fabio also previously reacted to the trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, and many people thought he wasn’t feeling it. He later clarified that his facial expression was more about shock than disappointment.

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After Ye’s new video dropped, Fabio confirmed that it was indeed him appearing in the cameo and shared how excited he was to be involved.

“It’s not my project, but I’m happy to say that, yes, I was involved, and yes, that is me. It was amazing. All this was very magical to me because this was my very first involvement in a music video.”

Fabio also shouted out Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, for helping keep the energy positive on set.

“She was welcoming, she was warm, she was happy, positive. She was giving such great vibes all the time.”

Not everyone online was feeling the cameo, though. Some users argue that MJ impersonators often lean too heavily on the late singer’s legacy for clout.

With the Michael Jackson biopic rollout already stirring up conversation, fans have been vocal about their thoughts on lookalikes popping up in the spotlight.